Why Rams' Rival 49ers May Really Be Moving On From Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are like a financially unstable couple in 2008. They're heading towards a messy and expensive divorce. It was revealed that Samuel, who had just come off his worst season as a professional, asked the team for a trade during his exit meeting.
While a trade partner would have been hard to find considering Samuel's poor play/ production and his oddly structured contract, now a new development could take a trade that is unlikely to being impossible.
Why was Deebo Samuel bad in 2024? That is the question on everyone's mind but perhaps a different question should be asked. What prevented Samuel from playing like his usual self in 2024? The answer might be his weight. According to reports, Samuel was playing at a higher weight last season than he was before, leading to his drop in production and just his drops of the football.
“He is not in shape. I said it on last week's podcast—20 pounds. I keep hearing it, 20 pounds overweight. And that led to a lot of his lack of explosion, in their belief, his lack of ability to get through tackles, [which has] kind of been who he is” 49ers insider Tim Kawakami stated on his recent 49ers +/- podcast.
Kawakami would also add "I have heard that the two sides are separating, in their minds. Now, things can change. Who knows? If he has no opportunities out there, that might be different. But I don't think he has no opportunities if the 49ers release him. He might even get a nice new deal, but as a released player, not as a traded player, more likely."
Considering his play, his weight, and his recent issues, there are many teams in the NFL that are concerned that he might not be worth the money he'll be expecting in exchange for his services and there is a belief that he could cause issues in the locker room, especially if the team isn't winning right away.
Could the separation from the 49ers make Samuel bitter enough to join a division rival? Probably not but at this point, who honestly knows?
