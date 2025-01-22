Why Rams Should Want to Keep Demarcus Robinson
The Los Angeles Rams had some breakouts amidst their playoff season, and now, the front office has some decisions to make for the foreseeable future. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is set to hit the free agent market, but the LA Rams should want to keep him around. Here's why.
Robinson played in all 17 games for the Rams this season and was a huge asset to the offense when both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were out early in the season to injury. With Robinson and Tutu Atwell putting the team on their backs, the productive year gave Robinson new career highs.
Dropping a new career high in receiving yards with 505 yards, Robinson was the key wide receiver for deep passes. His spectacular catch in the NFC Divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles should be enough to show how much winning means to Robinson.
A strong option to have on the wide receiving team, Robinson showed up for every game the Rams needed him in. Though he has ran into trouble off of the field, his production on the field surely outweighs the claims that he should depart from Los Angeles.
The Rams should want to keep Robinson around to not only help out Nacua on offense, but he has expressed wanting to return to the Rams in2025. A mutual agreement to keep Robinson could be the key to keep him around for an extra year, unless they see fit to other options.
"I love the organization, love my coaches. Whatever I have to do to try to be here in the same system, because I think it fits well for me," Robinson said per Greg Beacham on X.
A relatively cheap veteran option, Robinson showed that his time in LA over the last two seasons have been more of a positive then a negative. Only missing one game in his Rams career, Robinson has racked up 876 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 57 receptions.
While other suitors will most likely be in contact with Robinson this offseason after the stellar season he had, if the Rams were to act fast, Robinson may stay in Rams threads after all.
