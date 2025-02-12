Why the Los Angeles Rams Need to Bring John Johnson III Back in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, McVay has pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
The Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back the team took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One player that many will likely over look for the Rams heading into free agency is veteran defensive back John Johnson III. Johnson came back to the Rams last offseason for the third time with the team. Johnson dealt with injuries last season but still brought value to the secondary room because of the young talent the Rams have.
Johnson will be a key free agent for the Rams to bring back next season. Johnson impact on this team goes way farther than on the field. He is a great teacher of the game and can mentor the young secondary group.
"In early July last summer, the Rams brought back safety John Johnson III for a third stint with the team," said Rams Staff Writer Stu Jackson. "Although other additions had already been made to the secondary, Johnson's return solidified depth for a safety group that also included early free agency signee Kam Curl and 2024 third-round draft pick Kam Kinchens, plus returnee and eventual 2024 team captain Quentin Lake."
"The eight-year veteran's resume, especially during his time with the Rams, speaks for itself. In six seasons with L.A., he's recorded 11 interceptions, 39 passes defensed and 400 total tackles. Lake's reaction to his return at the start of training camp last summer also showed how well-liked and respected he is as a teammate. Re-signing Johnson would keep a valuable voice on the roster."
