Bold Prediction Spells Bad News For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, McVay has pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
The Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back the team took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
We know that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on the trade block this offseason. Kupp has been a centerpiece of the Rams' offense since he was drafted to the Rams. Kupp is one of the best wide receivers in the slot and has a chance to have a huge game every time he steps out there on the field.
Another question is will veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back next season? We know he is going to play football in 2025, but will it be in a Rams uniform? Stafford and Kupp will be a massive lost for head coach Sean McVay and his offense. How bad of a hit will Rams offense take without Kupp, Stafford, or both next year?
"The Rams will drop in both total passing and total rushing EPA next season," said Sports Illustrated Senior Write Conor Orr. "Los Angeles finished 15th in each category this past season but will sustain critical losses offensively. I do wonder what happens when Demarcus Robinson hits the market. Despite being 30, Robinson was a bit of a late-bloomer and had a lot of fans in Los Angeles toward the end of his Rams career. What would that leave Los Angeles with when the team runs three-receiver sets more than almost any club in the NFL?"
