Why the Rams Are Not Looking Ahead of Themselves
The Los Angeles Rams have climbed all the way back and have taken prime possession of first place in the NFC West with three games left in the season. The Rams have survived all the injuries and ups and downs this season has presented. They are not done yet. They will look to get their fourth straight win in Week 16 on the road.
On paper, you do not have to do any crazy calculations or scenarios on how the Rams can make the playoffs. If they take care of business by winning their last three games, they are in with a home game.
But the Rams players and coaches are not looking too far ahead. They are taking it week by week like they have all season. Their only focus right now is figuring out a way to win in Week 16.
"I try to, you know if I followed my own advice all the time, I would be a lot better," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on "The Coach McVay Show." "But here is what is the truth, and I think when you go through, and you have had different experiences like we have had over the years. None of the conversations are relevant if we do not do the only thing we can control and that is great week prep and try to play the best that we can in that three-hour window that we are allowed on a weekly basis. What has been cool is the guys have focused on that.
"All we can do is do the next right things. We cannot win three games this week. All we can do is practice really well and then ultimately when we go kick off at 10 a.m. in our head Sunday morning in New York, we have to play great against a team that played very well ... That is the stuff that you just immerse yourself in that work ... Unless you told me the end of the season was today, none of it matters."
McVay's message has been clear since the start. They do not make excuses. No one is going to feel bad for the Rams. And all they can do is get better each week.
