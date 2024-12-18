How the Rams' Patience Has Paid Off
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in familiar territory. The Rams are making a similar run to the playoffs as they did just last season. Last and this season started slow for the Rams. Last year they turned it around and got into the playoffs as a wild-card team with a 10-7 record.
This season they are 8-6 and have a chance of winning the NFC West.
You have not seen this team panic at all. After the 1-4 start, the Monday Night Football loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the blowout that the Philadelphia Eagles caused, the Rams have been consistent in looking forward to what is guaranteed and getting better each week.
"You are always making sure that there is an authentic way of trying to reach the guys and be able to create a perspective and an understanding of the opportunities that these guys have earned," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "In regards to playing in the NFL and getting an opportunity to go compete. With some of these challenges that occur on a weekly basis. And the same thing with how we want to try to coach and influence and effect positive change. That was 39 days ago and when we come back Wednesday it will be 18."
Head coach Sean McVay delivered the message of staying resilient and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has done his job as a locker room voice, too.
"I see them consistently respond. It is about these players who have done such a great job of intentionally approaching every single day and going to swing and shoot their shot when we have gotten these chances in these precious three-hour windows. And I think the coaches have done a very nice job of being steady as well. And so, our goal is to continue to improve. It is something you do not take for granted, playing meaningful football in the month of December. We got to continue to improve."
The team will go into their Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets in first place in the NFC West. The Rams control their destiny to the playoffs. If the Rams handled business in their last three games they are in and get a home playoff game.
