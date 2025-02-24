Will Rams' Matthew Stafford Consider This AFC Team In Trade Talks?
Well, the Los Angeles Rams seem to be pretty confident in themselves with announcing a potential trade for Ram stars Cooper Kupp and now Matthew Stafford. After being rumored that Stafford could be on the move, it could be more of a possibility than fans think.
The Rams announced that Stafford has been allowed to speak with other NFL franchises surrounding a potential trade this offseason. At 37 years old, Stafford may not be the old version of himself, but the name alone still strikes fear in defenses across the league.
Now that Stafford could be on his way to joining his third team in his NFL career, NFL.com's Eric Williams dove into the best fits for Stafford should he actually be dealt to a different team this summer. Also in Williams' prediction, Stafford would be headed to the AFC for the first time in his playing career.
"The combination of Justin Fields and Russel Wilson helped lead the Steelers to the postseason this past season. But the offense sputtered down the stretch, averaging just 14.2 points in their final five games — all losses. Stafford, meanwhile, has recently played his best at the end of the year, posting a 13-1 record in December and a 5-2 mark in the postseason during his Rams tenure," Williams wrote.
The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their 2024 campaign with 10 wins and seven losses and were eliminated in the first round of the NFL playoffs. While it seems unlikely for the franchise to reunite with Wilson, the Steelers might have interest in replacing one veteran QB for another.
"Holding the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 draft presents the same dilemma, but perhaps could be trade bait for the Rams," Williams wrote.
The Steelers were listed as the number one option on William's list, and understandably so. The Steelers have not had a losing record in the regular season since 2003, but have struggled in the playoffs. Stafford has been a strong playoff performer that could aid to the winning culture that has been built for two decades in Pittsburgh.
If the Rams were to trade Stafford this offseason it will be crucial to see what they receive in return. The quarterback situation in Los Angeles might have gotten more difficult than anyone would have expected following the 2024 campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE