Will Neutral Ground Impact Rams Playoff Hopes?
The Los Angeles Rams' backs are against the wall once again. After getting the underdog treatment, even after winning the NFC West division, the home field advantage has vanished for the Rams. While they will still be the "home team" when playing in Arizona for the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, could this negatively impact the Rams playoff plans?
The NFL announced the Rams and Vikings Wild Card clash will be moved out of Los Angeles due to the wild fires spreading. Though this is the best decision for both teams and fans who planned to attend, it could impact how the Rams play.
Now a neutral setting for both squads, the Rams may faulter the most with the move. Though Los Angeles finished its season above the .500 mark when playing on the road, it may be a negative given the Rams faithful might not be able to travel to support their team.
The Vikings have been used to upsetting the home team this past season, obtaining a record of 6-2 when they are the visitors. For the Rams, their record as the home team sat at 5-4 for the regular season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford knows how important it could have been for the Rams to play at Sofi Stadium.
"Obviously we'd love to have the game in Sofi," Stafford said. "The one thing about this job and playing this sport, you get used to controlling the things you can. We got a great group of coaches, staff, players that no matter where we got to play this thing, we'll be ready to go."
Unlucky for the Rams, when they last visited Arizona to face their divisional rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, the football gods were heavily on the Cardinals side, as they pummeled the Rams 41-10. Though the roster has improved since that game, the Rams will need to right the ship on the road.
This transformation highly impacts the Rams hopes for a playoff run given they expected to play at home. It highly favors the Vikings who were preparing to be on the road regardless. However, the Rams-Vikings game earlier this season went the Rams way, can they muster up enough to beat the odds once more on a Cinderella season?
