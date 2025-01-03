Will Veteran DB John Johnson III Be Part of the Rams' Playoff Roster?
The Los Angeles Rams will head into the final week of the season with a five-game winning streak. And with a win on Sunday over their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks they can be the hottest team going into the playoffs. The Rams are expected to rest their starts but Rams head coach Sean McVay still wants to see the defensive side continue to grow.
During their winning streak, the team has been led by their young defense. The Rams have gotten production from their defense which has helped the offense tremendously. The defense was considered the Rams biggest problem heading into the season but with one game left, they have been playing their best football of the year.
The defense had their struggles early on, but defensive coordinator Chris Shula continued to believe in them. The defense has only gotten better week by week. It has been led by the young core. Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Jared Verse just to name a few.
The Rams will have to make a decision in the secondary. Going into the playoffs do they want to bring back veteran defensive back John Johnson III off of injury reverse?
"Here is the nice thing, you got two guys, it is such a unique situation in terms of, we had so many injuries so early on in the year," said head coach Sean McVay. "You got a maximum of a lot of return off of that injury reserve that you can have. We got two guys in Troy [Reeder] and John Johnson and one spot left in the regular season. Here is the nice thing. We have been able to stay relatively healthy because even though you can bring somebody back, well that means you have to release somebody."
"So there are always some challenging circumstances to navigate as it relates to that. But you do get a couple extra elevations, or you get a couple extra spots once you qualify for the postseason. Both JJ and Troy are at the forefront of our minds in terms of figuring out we are a better team when those guys are a part of it. and exactly how it works but that will be something that we will probably explore once we get into the postseason."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE