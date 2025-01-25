Will Veteran Rams Offensive Weapon Be Back Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl, but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense manages to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
One of those key injuries was to veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee did not return to the field until Week 16 last season. But once Higbee returned, the offense improved, and Higbee gave them the spark they needed in the playoffs. Higbee scored a touchdown in each of the two playoff games last season.
Now as the Rams will have to make key decisions in the offseason, one of those decisions will be Higbee. Do they want to bring back Higbee or turn to a young option at the position heading into next season?
"Tight end Tyler Higbee, 32, played in just five games this season/postseason but scored a touchdown in three of them," said The Athletic Senior Writer Jourdan Rodrigue. "The bulk of the guarantees in the two-year, 17$ million extension he signed with the Rams in 2023 were paid the last year of the deal (2026 is a void year). Higbee had multiple surgeries over the last calendar year to repair his knee and said he wants to keep playing."
"I think I proved that coming back and in the five, six games that I was able to play," said Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. "I believed I showed I still got some juice and personally you know, physically I got some juice, mentally I feel like I got some juice. You know, the cup is not full yet. So, yeah excited to see what the future holds."
Bringing back Higbee will be more likely if quarterback Matthew Stafford decides to return for another season with the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE