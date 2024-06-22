Rams News: With All Eyes on Star WRs, Can DeMarcus Robinson Still Have a Solid 2024?
Although all eyes are on the Los Angeles Rams' two All-Pro wide receivers, in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the team has a third starting wideout, too.
To hear Brandon Howard of CBS Sports tell it, at least, DeMarcus Robinson will not be a frequent-enough target of Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford to warrant fantasy football consideration, at the very least.
"In the Rams' last five meaningful games of 2023, Robinson averaged 12.9 PPR points on 5.7 targets," Howard writes. "That's outstanding, especially for a third receiver. L.A. brought Robinson back this offseason and appear ready to let him work as the third option again. The Rams might trust him but Fantasy managers won't be since Robinson's track record has been much more bust than boom. He's actually a good late-round pick in Best Ball drafts since he should have a few big games this year, but those will be tough to predict, which is why it's reasonable for Robinson to go undrafted in all other formats."
Last year, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound 29-year-old out of Florida caught 26 receptions on 39 targets for 371 total yards in 2023. He notched four touch downs and 20 first downs.
During the 2024 offseason, Robinson inked a one-year, $4 million contract to stay with Los Angeles, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. It's quite possible that a fully-healthy Kupp and a still-developing Nacua will just be too tantalizing as targets for Robinson to get much shine at all.
