NFL Insiders Sound Off on Stafford Potentially Leaving Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most polarizing situations of any team this offseason. The team plans to move on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but it is having trouble doing so. Colin Cowherd recently shared his thoughts on the couch.
Cowherd noted that Stafford had already made a ton of money during his playing career, and staying in Los Angeles could help him reach yet another Super Bowl. Stafford must remember spending most of his career keeping a bad Detroit Lions organization afloat.
While it still seems unlikely, Stafford potentially leaving the Rams is still possible. It would likely be the offseason story and a move with league-wide ramifications. Stafford showed this past season that he still has plenty of good football left.
“Matt, you’ve made a lot of money. You’ve made $360 million. If you sign $40 million for two years, you end up making close to $450 million, and you get a Super Bowl– and I’m serious here – Rams for the next two years with Stafford are in the Super Bowl bubble,” Cowherd said.
NFL analyst John Middlekauff also expressed concern about Stafford's future with the team. However, he was a bit more animated than Cowherd, suggesting that Stafford take a massive pay cut to remain in Los Angeles and try to reach an additional Super Bowl before retiring.
“It doesn’t get any better than the Rams. I would have stopped this conversation. I will do whatever it takes. Let’s do a two-year deal for like, $40 million guaranteed every penny. I want to be here. I’m going to go, Brady,” Middlekauff said.
The Rams have a number of positions that need to be addressed this offseason, but if Stafford is traded, the Rams will become undeniably weaker as a team. Los Angeles must do all it can to keep its star quarterback happy while improving its roster.
Time will tell what happens between Stafford and the Rams. However, since arriving in Los Angeles, Stafford has experienced much more success than in all his years with the Lions. The team and the veteran quarterback must keep things in perspective.
