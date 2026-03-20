3 Positions Rams Can Avoid In the First Round

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have many options in the 2026 NFL Draft but here's three they should avoid.

1. Quarterback

Realistically, the only quarterback that would be available for the Rams is Alabama's Ty Simpson but even if it were Peyton Manning, the Rams should avoid attacking the position. Why? Because the Rams need a player who can contribute instantly, and the last time a team used a first-round pick on a quarterback after the incumbent starter had an MVP-caliber season and went to the NFC Championship game, it was the Green Bay Packers, who failed to make the Super Bowl, leading to the departure of Davante Adams and then the starting quarterback, which was Aaron Rodgers.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Packers have won one playoff game since.

2. Safety

While there are a bunch of alluring options throughout the draft, the need for safety does not exist for the team currently, the talent pool would be Caleb Downs, and that's it, plus the day two and day three projected players have some intriguing talents.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Kam Curl just signed an extension, Kam Kinchens will likely sign an extension after this season, Quentin Lake is under contract for three more seasons, Tank McCollough is one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL, and Josh Wallace proved he can be much more than a depth player once Lake went out with injury last season.

3. Offensive Tackle

For some reason, there are a multitude of draft experts mocking a tackle to the Rams, and while there are some talented players, the Rams already addressed the position long ago. Alaric Jackson, who is on one of the most team-friendly tackle deals in the NFL, is under contract for years to come, and Warren McClendon has already been named as Rob Havenstein's successor and was one of the best right tackles last season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plus, there's continuity across the offensive line. The Rams are returning all five of their starting five from last season, with McClendon already playing the majority of the snaps for an injured Havenstein.

McClendon is also likely to get extended and right tackles do not cost as much as left tackles, thus no financial incentive to use the draft to address the position. However, the interior of the line needs immediate depth and a long-term solution as Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, and Kevin Dotson are set to be free agents next season.