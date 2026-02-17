Why National Media Does Not Believe In Rams Warren McClendon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, despite stating that Warren McClendon will be their starter at right tackle in 2026, have had many calls for them to address the position this offseason.

The McClendon Doubters Have Persisted

The Rams have been prompted by multiple media members to replace McClendon via the draft as McClendon enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared his thoughts on the situation.

"The Rams’ most pressing issue has already been resolved, with Matthew Stafford declaring he will return in 2026 after winning MVP last week," stated Locker. "Now, Los Angeles must reckon with what to do to best protect its superstar passer.

"Veteran Rob Havenstein, who played 461 snaps as the team’s starting right tackle this year, announced his retirement. As Havenstein battled injury, the unsung Warren McClendon Jr. filled in admirably with a 78.7 overall PFF grade, including an 81.9 PFF run-blocking mark."

"Armed with two first-round picks, the Rams could elect to select a tackle to compete with the former fifth-round pick. But with needs in its secondary, perhaps LA will trot McClendon out for another year based on how good he looked."

Recently, NFL.com's Dan Parr wrote that he believes the Rams should invest in their offensive line with their second first round selection with Caleb Lomu.

"Following longtime starting right tackle Rob Havenstein’s retirement, the Rams pluck Lomu, who started on the left side for the past two seasons at Utah," stated Parr. "He would benefit from some time to develop before he’s expected to compete for starting snaps."

And now, another name has suggested the Rams move on from McClendon, using their top draft pick to do so.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards continued the trend by suggesting the Rams use their 13th overall pick to select offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa from the University of Miami.

"Rob Havenstein announced his retirement," stated Edwards. "Perhaps the team is comfortable with Warren McClendon Jr. in a scheme that makes the assignment a bit easier on its linemen, but with two first-round picks, there is an opportunity to address the concern in a big way. Francis Mauigoa should get a chance to stick at right tackle."

So with all that being said, what should the Rams do at right tackle? And if McClendon is replaced, will that lead to a domino effect on the offensive line? My belief is that the Rams love the continuity with their boys on the front line, but who knows what the franchise will do moving forward.

