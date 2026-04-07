3 Reasons the Rams Should Avoid a Dexter Lawrence Trade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are always active in the trade market and after news broke that Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade, it's time to look at the reasons why the franchise should avoid a deal, if one is being proposed.

1. Short-term Success At Long-Term Cost

If the Rams were to add Lawrence, it would come at a high cost. The Rams already made a bold move for Trent McDuffie , but the trade and subsequent extension made sense as the team is getting McDuffie for the rest of his 20s. Lawrence is already 28, and he's set to turn 29.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In essence, the Rams would be giving up multiple four-year, prorated deals for a player who might be around for three years at the most. Plus, Lawrence's deal would force the front office to say goodbye to others.

2. The Price You Pay

On top of what was already mentioned before, in order to get Lawrence to agree to come to Los Angeles, the Rams would have to pay him the money that he feels New York has not offered him. Lawrence is a prime-time player, but his window to cash in is quickly coming to an end, thus he wants stability, and understandably so.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence's deal in New York gets hampered because of state taxes. Same thing with California. There's no way to make this work without handing Lawrence a massive extension, not just due to his demands, but the Rams also need to push his money down the road in order to be cap compliant. This might be too steep a financial price to take on, let alone when one considers the other players waiting to be paid.

3. He's Not the Giant the Rams Should Be Going After

Kayvon Thibodeaux is clearly on the way out of New York as Abdul Carter is already in place, and Thibodeaux is unlikely to get extended. Thibodeaux is on his fifth-year option, which does complicate things, but the Rams need another outside defender to round out a quickly improving room.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux is from Los Angeles; he's a force on the line of scrimmage, and this could be the move that sets up his big contract. I've said it before, the Rams' two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay were spurred on by trades for edge defenders Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller. The only difference is executing this trade before the season instead of in the midst of the campaign.