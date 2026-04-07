3 Reasons the Rams Should Avoid a Dexter Lawrence Trade
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are always active in the trade market and after news broke that Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade, it's time to look at the reasons why the franchise should avoid a deal, if one is being proposed.
1. Short-term Success At Long-Term Cost
If the Rams were to add Lawrence, it would come at a high cost. The Rams already made a bold move for Trent McDuffie, but the trade and subsequent extension made sense as the team is getting McDuffie for the rest of his 20s. Lawrence is already 28, and he's set to turn 29.
In essence, the Rams would be giving up multiple four-year, prorated deals for a player who might be around for three years at the most. Plus, Lawrence's deal would force the front office to say goodbye to others.
2. The Price You Pay
On top of what was already mentioned before, in order to get Lawrence to agree to come to Los Angeles, the Rams would have to pay him the money that he feels New York has not offered him. Lawrence is a prime-time player, but his window to cash in is quickly coming to an end, thus he wants stability, and understandably so.
Lawrence's deal in New York gets hampered because of state taxes. Same thing with California. There's no way to make this work without handing Lawrence a massive extension, not just due to his demands, but the Rams also need to push his money down the road in order to be cap compliant. This might be too steep a financial price to take on, let alone when one considers the other players waiting to be paid.
3. He's Not the Giant the Rams Should Be Going After
Kayvon Thibodeaux is clearly on the way out of New York as Abdul Carter is already in place, and Thibodeaux is unlikely to get extended. Thibodeaux is on his fifth-year option, which does complicate things, but the Rams need another outside defender to round out a quickly improving room.
Thibodeaux is from Los Angeles; he's a force on the line of scrimmage, and this could be the move that sets up his big contract. I've said it before, the Rams' two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay were spurred on by trades for edge defenders Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller. The only difference is executing this trade before the season instead of in the midst of the campaign.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.