3 Ring Chasing Veterans The Rams Should Consider Signing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a tighter budget then what they would've liked. In this case, the team could benefit from players needing a home for reasons beyond money, a place where they can chase a title.

These three players could be the key for the Rams this fall.

1. Cam Jordan

Jordan appears to have said goodbye to New Orleans as the Saints legend looks to capture that elusive Super Bowl ring. At this point, it's doubtful that money is a major motivator; thus, joining a ready-to-win roster could be the key to his signature. One of the things that the Rams couldn't do last season, especially towards the second half of the season, was properly defending the run while being able to rush the passer off play action.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan is a rotational player with veteran smarts and a sharp mouth. He's the pro that Jared Verse can relate to in order to take his game to the next level. Plus, as a run defender, Jordan still has the ability to put together a pass rush that would stiffle opponents' ability to pass off play action.

2. L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed was on the Super Bowl-winning teams that Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson were on in Kansas City. Sneed had a rough run in Tennessee, and considering his injury history, it's doubtful any team is willing to take a big chance on him.

Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) heads off the field after a goal-line stop against the p/ during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So the best solution would be for the Rams to rehabilitate his career as they have done time and time again. Sneed is a champion for a reason. The Rams need a fourth corner. The team gives Sneed the depth to get his feet under him, and the team also has four starting-caliber cornerbacks, allowing McDuffie to play inside if need be.

3. Jahlani Tavai

Tavai lost in his final game with the New England Patriots, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Perhaps Los Angeles could be where he finds redemption. Solid linebacker and if the Rams aren't re-signing Troy Reeder, why not take another swing at the position.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's clear that the Rams still aren't ready to address the linebacker position so why not add a surefire tackler like Tavai, especially when the defense is built to stop the run, in order to induce the pass. Use Tavai to get the defensive backs on the field and watch Chris Shula's unit shine. At least that's the thought process.