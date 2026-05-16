Most Important Rams Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams officially have their 2026 schedule and there are several intriguing games on the slate, including the seven primetime games. Before the schedule release, the Rams already knew who they would play. That includes a Week 1 trip to Australia to play the San Francisco 49ers. With every other game officially set, we can look at other important games with strong narratives. Let’s take a look at some of the best revenge games on the schedule.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

This game may not be in Los Angeles, but last year’s game at SoFi Stadium was a classic. The Rams came back from an early 14-0 deficit, but lost in overtime. In that matchup, the Rams were in position to win, but the 49ers got a crucial fourth-down stop that sealed the game. While the Rams technically got their revenge in the next matchup, there are some other elements to this one as well.

For starters, the 49ers aren’t happy about having to make the trip to Australia for a division game. Raheem Morris is also the current defensive coordinator for the 49ers. Morris’ Falcons beat the Rams last year after he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McVay has yet to beat Nick Sirianni as a head coach. The last two losses to the Eagles have been heartbreakers. Back in 2024, the Rams lost to the Eagles on the final drive in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Last season, the Rams led 26-7 in the third quarter before losing on the final play with a blocked field goal from 44 yards out. Given how close these two teams have been, the Rams would love to come out on top. Winning this game could also be a benefit later in the season with playoff tiebreakers.

Week 9: @ Washington Commanders

After spending the last decade with the Rams, there likely isn’t any animosity between Sean McVay and the Commanders. Still, this will only be his second time returning to Washington since leaving in 2017. McVay spent seven years in Washington as a position coach and offensive coordinator. With that said, there may be some hard feelings between Washington and Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury played a large role in Jayden Daniels’ development in 2024 and then wasn’t brought back after last season as the two sides “mutually agreed” to part ways. Kingsbury joins the Rams as the assistant head coach in 2026 and will be looking forward to this one.

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

There isn’t a lot of history between the Rams and Chiefs, but they did play one of the best games ever in 2018. However, this will be somewhat of a revenge game for Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. While this game will be played in Los Angeles, this will still be an emotional game for the Rams’ new cornerback duo. Both McDuffie and Watson played the first four years of their careers for the Chiefs. In McDuffie’s case, he was traded away. There’s no doubt that McDuffie and Watson will be looking forward to this one.

Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks

The Rams will have to wait 333 days between their loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks before playing them twice in three weeks. Their first game against the Seahawks takes palce in Week 16 this season. This is arguably the biggest revenge game of the season and there is no doubt that the Rams will have this one circled on the calendar. With this game being in Week 16 and played in primetime in Seattle, there is also a déjà vu aspect.

Last season, the Rams lost in Week 16 in Seattle in a game that changed the course of the season. The Rams fell in overtime after giving up a 16-point lead, including three consecutive two-point conversions. One of those was the most controversial two-point conversion of the season. Get your popcorn ready for this one.

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