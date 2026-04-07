3 Rams NFL Draft Options To Address Looming Roster Issues

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of players to pay so here are three top draft candidates that would help answer some of those looming extension questions.

The Rams are set to have Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Kevin Dotson, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and others hit free agency after 2026.

1. Dillon Thieneman

Thieneman is an incredible safety, and while the Rams were able to retain Kam Curl , within the next few years, the Rams are going to have to address the position contractually. On top of that, I believe Chris Shula is destined to dime packages in a revolutionary way. To the point where Josh Wallace is going to need oxygen, along with the rest of the secondary.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shula has his guys in order to run man across the board while sending heat. That means he's going to use those designs to switch to zone coverage post-snap, inducing interceptions. He needs fresh units to capitalize on those throws. Thieneman does that.

2. Olaivavega Ioane

This would be a controversial pick because Ioane does not assist the Rams immediately in any way. The thought process is that the team's entire interior offensive line are set to be free agents and if the Rams have to pay others, they might not have enough to retain everyone.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The center market has been blown out of the water due to Tyler Linderbaum's deal, so prices are rising. Ioane is considered an up-and-coming star at guard. It's likely the Rams are going to have to say goodbye to Steve Avila or Kevin Dotson after this season. Plus, both men missed multiple games last season.

3. Mansoor Delane

The theory is that if Delane is selected, the Rams would be able to decline Emmanuel Forbes' fifth-year option, allowing the team to re-negotiate a better deal moving forward if they wish to keep ties with Forbes or let him walk with a replacement already in place. Delane is a star in the making and there's going to be a point where the Rams have to lose someone in the secondary.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At that point, there's a good chance Trent McDuffie goes inside, and thus, Delane would be able to step up as the outside corner, pairing with the taller Jaylen Watson to maintain the structure of the Rams' aerial defense.

On top of that, Delane wouldn't need an extension until after McDuffie's and Watson's deals are off the books.