Rams Mock Draft: Sean McVay Scores Two Offensive Superstars

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have had a wild offseason so far, addressing various needs for the team by utilizing the free agent and trade market to acquire various playmakers. However, the Rams did not invest much into their offense as NFL MVP Matthew Stafford returns to lead the franchise for a sixth season.

Recently, I participated in a mock draft made up of general managers who come from analyst backgrounds. In this mock, I controlled the Rams, scoring two premier offensive playmakers and perhaps revealing a strategy Les Snead might take with him as the franchise goes all in for 2026.

Pick 13: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With the 13th overall pick gained from the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams selected the Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon out of USC. Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson were already off the board. Lemon provides an instant third option who would shine in the McVay offense due to his ability to get open and to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He would help open up the inside while giving Stafford a legit third option, especially in the red zone. The Rams have experimented with Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith, but Lemon provides a true all-around game and can double as a returning threat. A perfect player to round out the receiver room while setting the team up for short-term and long-term success.

Pick 20: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Rams traded their second and third round pick in 2026 and a 2027 second round pick for the 20th overall selection, which belonged to the Dallas Cowboys. Considering this mimics the trade made for Braden Fiske in 2024, the Rams got a steal. With the pick, they select Terrance Ferguson's teammate at Oregon, Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq is a monster among men, and if the Rams are to use multiple tight end formations, they need a multitude of tight ends. Imagine 12 personnel with Sadiq and Ferguson but instead of using both on the inside, have them go outside with Puka Nacua and Makai Lemon working the insides.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

No matter how a defense matches, there's a mismatch. Linebackers would be exposed on the outside, defensive backs would have a hard time keeping up physically with the tight ends, linebackers on the inside would be attempting to guard shifty receivers and even if a team figures all that out, the Rams can still run the ball.

Talk about a problem inducing player.