Rams' Kevin Demoff Voices Intriguing Opinion On Expanding Ability To Trade Picks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team unafraid of dealing draft picks as they have only made one first-round selection in the Sean McVay era.

The Rams have done so again this season after executing a draft-day trade last year. This time, Trent McDuffie made his way to Southern California with the Rams' 29th pick, while the team's 13th selection was allegedly being put forth for trade talks involving A.J. Brown.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have made a proposal that will be decided on at the NFL Owners Meeting regarding expanding the ability to trade draft picks. Currently, teams can trade picks from up to three years out. The Browns' proposal would expand that to five years.

Rams President Kevin Demoff posted an interesting thought regarding the topic.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Demoff Says His Peace

Demoff spoke about the benefits of expanding the ability to trade picks in his public support of the proposal.

"Nothing creates more interest in the NFL than trades," stated Demoff. "This is why Cleveland’s proposal to allow teams to trade picks up to 5 years out as opposed to 3 years out makes so much sense. More picks to trade = more trades = more interest & team building options."

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff attends a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's Why This Is Interesting

Demoff clearly believes that expanding the ability to trade draft picks would be beneficial to the Rams and he's correct. Earlier this year, NFL executives told Rams On SI that they believed in the event that Matthew Stafford retires, the Rams were putting together a package to go after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow .

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, Stafford is set to return and moving Burrow this offseason would've been impossible but it's my belief Stafford has two good years left in him, and this is important, as if he plays them, Burrow's contract would reach a point at which he could be dealt. But Burrow's best friends are Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

That's why I think Demoff is supporting the change publicly. The Rams need this proposal to pass in order to set up what I believe is their ultimate succession plan.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to the sideline before a play on third and short in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I believe that Stafford will play for as long as he wants. If he retires after next season, I think the Rams either stick with Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming the franchise re-signs him, or they go and get Baker Mayfield, who will be a free agent.

If Stafford plays two years, I see the Rams making a bold move for both Burrow and Chase, whom I'm going to assume will be fed up with the Bengals inability to produce a winner, while attempting to add Higgins in free agency, assuming he's cut at that point, an assumption based on age and contract.

The Rams will need those extra years to give the Bengals what they want and thus, Demoff is voicing support. Purely speculative though, but don't be surprised if the Rams want this proposal to pass in order to set up a move for Stafford's successor.