3 Unique Quarterbacks Who the Rams Could Trust to Backup Matthew Stafford

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to fill their backup quarterback role and considering the team is set to have Stetson Bennett backup Matthew Stafford, the team would need to find a third quarterback regardless.

While Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins have been floated as options, here are three other options that would address the needs of the team.

Russell Wilson

If Wilson wants to continue playing, it will likely be in a backup role. The Rams present an oppertunity for Wilson to live in Los Angeles if that is a desire for his family and he'll be able to serve in a mentor role for the locker room, while being a solid player who can operate the offense at a lethal level.'

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wilson might not be done with football either. He doesn't have a starting job avalible right now but if he takes a year, the Rams have multiple assistants who will be top head coaching candidates who might want to take one of "their guys" to their new job. Win-win for all sides.

Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is a unique option, especially after he spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor is a career backup who are starred when he was placed in a position to be a starter. Many people often forget that it was Taylor who ended the Buffalo Bills' playoff drought, despite Sean McDermott making questionable personnel decisions that season.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Taylor is also a really good backup as many of his understudies went on to have stellar seasons/ careers under his tuteledge. Guys like Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert, and Davis Mills put together incredible rookie campaigns. Considering Stafford is the ultimate pro, not only would the Rams have a competent backup but they would also have another tactician in the facility and on the sidelines who sees the game through similar eyes to Stafford.

John Wolford

Only three quarterbacks have started a playoff game for Sean McVay during his tenure as Rams head coach. Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and John Wolford. While Wolford did not finish the contest, he did defeat the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 regular-season finale to punch the team's ticket to the postseason and he was Stafford's backup for Super Bowl LVI.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Wolford (18) calls a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since leaving the Rams, he's worked with both Liam Coen and Kevin O'Connell, staying current with the offense. He's operated in the role before, is cheap, and is clearly trusted enough to keep things pushing.