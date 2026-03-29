3 Underrated and Cheap Free Agents The Rams Should Consider

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Rams have their roster almost set but are in need of a few depth peices who could contribute if called upon. Here are three cheap veterans who would fill needs of the team without issue.

Andre James

James is a veteran center who was on the Los Angeles Chargers last season and attended UCLA as a collegiate player. James played the previous six season with the Las Vegas Raiders, so is experience is unquestioned.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Andre James (78) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of the biggest needs for the Rams is to keep Matthew Stafford clean and the offensive line did that in 2025. We also saw what happened when players started to get injured. Both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson missed games last season and Coleman Shelton is an older player. The Rams need a center who is comfortable pass blocking. James can be that guy, while being a veteran leader. He can also provide depth to the entire interior of the line.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell may not have lived up to expectations as a first round draft pick but he's still an athletic player in his 20s who provides solid depth and is a perfect fit for Special Teams. He had a shocking resurgence with the 49ers to end last season, finishing with four sacks in eight games.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He can play inside and outside, would benefit greatly from what the Rams have already built on their defensive line, and if the Rams wish to experienment, Ferrell's athletic traits could be used to create different personnel packages to attack the quarterback, while maintaining the freshness of the overall unit. He provides a lot of options for pennies on the dollar.

Tyler Lockett

Lockett has to be one of the most unlucky football players around. Came into the NFL too late to experience Seattle's Legion of Boom winning the Super Bowl and left the year before their "Dark Side" defense won the title this past season. Lockett played for the Titans and Raiders this past season, stints that were highlighted by organizational disaster.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lockett is smart, savvy, and a solid option on third down. At this point in his career, he's not expected to be a major contributor and thus, he's a perfect option for the Rams to use as a rotational player as he has the experience to be a critical threat in pressing moments, while allowing others to do the majority of the work.