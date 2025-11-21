Rams Gain Advantage in Injury Report Over Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their week twelve injury report.
Los Angeles Rams
Full
Kobie Turner (Back) and Josh Wallace (Knee). Wallace is expected to take on a big role to end the season after Quentin Lake suffered an injury.
“It's hard to say," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay on Lake. "I know this, the surgery went well. I think they were really encouraged with some of the specifics. I'd be a little bit out of my element getting too granular there, but talking with [Executive Director of Medical Services/Senior Orthopedic Surgeon] Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, talking with Reggie and even talking with ‘Q’ today, I don't think it's out of the question if you earn an opportunity to be able to play after the regular season that he could potentially play."
"I don't know about the regular season, but if we're fortunate enough to continue to do things that give you a chance to play more than the 17 that you're guaranteed, there's a possibility he'd be back for that.”
Limited
Nate Landman (Back) and Xavier Smith (Concussion)
McVay on Wednesday
“We put a couple guys on ‘IR’ [Injured Reserve]. [Tight End Tyler] Higbee got his ankle rolled up on bad and so it's going to be a little bit of time," stated McVay. "We do expect him to be able to make a return. Higbee, [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Safety] Quentin Lake are all guys that are going on IR. They’re big losses for us. Quentin Lake had elbow surgery yesterday. He ended up dislocating his elbow. Everything went really well. There still is some optimism that he could return this year. Same thing with Higbee."
"Rob Havenstein, he's as tough as it gets. He's been battling and pushing through his ankle and knee. He had been kind of sore and there had been some things going on. Being able to talk to him, I think the best case and the best approach is going to be able to give him some time and see if we can end up turning the corner and allowing him to be able to feel like he's capable of. We will have hope and optimism that all of those guys will return at some point."
"The soonest that they'd be able to return with Rob and Higbee would be with three games remaining in the season. We’ll monitor what ‘Q’ Lake’s status will be. As far as today's concerned, [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith got the concussion the other day. He's doing better, but he's not quite where we want him to be yet so he'll be a DNP. Everybody else should be good.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Full
Graham Barton (Illness), Dan Feeney (Illness), Chris Godwin (Fibula), Luke Goedeke (Illness), Logan Hall (Illness), Baker Mayfield (Illness), Sterling Shepard (Shoulder), and Markees Watts (Hand).
Limited
Chris Braswell Jr (Foot), Ben Bredeson (Hamstring), Emeka Egbuka (Illness), Bucky Irving (Shoulder, Foot), and Tristan Wirfs (Shoulder).
Did Not Participate
Jamel Dean (Hip) and Haason Reddick (Ankle, Knee).
