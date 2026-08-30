What Aaron Donald’s Return Means for the Rams’ 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Rams will officially have defensive tackle Aaron Donald as part of their defense this season. On Sunday afternoon, Donald announced that he would be coming out of retirement to play for the Rams. Donald’s decision comes amid roster cuts and the team working to get down to 53 players. With Donald deciding to return, it obviously changes some of the roster math and decisions that the Rams will have to make.

Heading into the offseason, the Rams were already deep on the defensive line. This was a group led by Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske last season. The Rams also have Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton as depth and drafted Tim Keenan III. That doesn’t mention the players on the edge such as Byron Young, Myles Garrett, and Josaiah Stewart.

The big question is where Donald fits in all that. If Donald is going to join the roster, it means the Rams will have to make a cut on the defensive line or at another position.

Ty Hamilton Could Be the Odd Man Out

Prior to Donald making his decision, it was likely that the Rams were only going to keep five defensive linemen in Ford, Davis, Turner, Fiske, and Hamilton. While the Rams just drafted Keenan, he’s a player they may be able to get on the practice squad and hasn’t played well during the preseason.

It’s certainly possible that Donald returning simply means one less spot on the defensive line. The Rams could simply cut Ty Hamilton to make room for Donald, and that’s what they may end up doing. However, does it make sense to cut a young player that the team likes for a player who will be on the roster for one year? An argument could be made that

Hamilton hasn’t played well, but he’s still someone the Rams traded up for in the 2025 NFL Draft and provides depth on the defensive line. Donald is likely going to play only 30 to 35 snaps per game. He’s not going to be a full-time player like he was when he retired two years ago.

Wesley Bailey’s Roster Spot Becomes Less Certain

The Rams could also be forced to make a difficult decision on the edge. Prior to Donald’s decision, it was thought that the team could keep five edge rushers. Myles Garrett, Byron Young, and Josaiah Stewart were locks. Desjuan Johnson was seen as the fourth guy and has transitioned well to the edge after starting his career inside.

However, during the preseason, Wesley Bailey was a standout and looked to have earned a roster spot. With the return of Donald, does that force the Rams to cut Bailey and hope that they can get him on the practice squad? Given how well Bailey played during the preseason, getting him on the practice squad wouldn’t be a guarantee.

Making a cut on the defensive line or on the edge would make the most sense to make room for Donald on the roster. The Rams likely wouldn’t make a cut on the offensive line or even at wide receiver despite having depth.

Donald’s decision is presumably something that the Rams have been aware of over the last few days as the team worked on his contract. The Rams may have cut Dean Connors or Cam Lampkin believing they could get them back on the practice squad.

Creating Space for Donald Comes at a Cost

The Rams haven’t announced their initial 53-man roster, but these are questions the team will need to answer as it makes its final cuts. Making a cut on the defensive line may be the simple choice, but does it make sense to move on from a player like Hamilton who is in year two? Does it make sense to cut an exciting player on the edge to make room for a player who will only be playing for one year?

Whatever decision the Rams make, it certainly won’t be an easy one. Getting the roster down to 53 was already going to be complicated before Donald came back. Adding Donald to the roster is easy, but making the decision to get him on the roster is anything but. It all depends on how the Rams envision the roster and how they want the 53 to look. There may be some players who believe they can get on the practice squad more easily than others.

Cutting Ty Hamilton may be the simplest solution, but moving on from a second-year player the team traded up to draft would sacrifice developmental depth. Waiving Wesley Bailey would carry similar risk after his standout preseason likely caught the attention of other teams.

It’s certainly a problem the Rams are glad to have, as they are undoubtedly thrilled to welcome Donald back. Donald certainly improves the roster and makes the Rams better, but that doesn’t make creating a roster spot for him any easier.

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