Rams Final 53-Man Roster and 17-Man Practice Squad Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams completed the preseason on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The focus will now turn to putting together the 53-man roster and figuring out the practice squad. Below is our final 53-man roster prediction as well as who I believe could end up on the practice squad.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed earlier this week that the Rams would be keeping three quarterbacks on the roster. Stafford, Simpson, and Bennett have been those three quarterbacks all summer and that won’t change at roster cutdowns.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Dean Connors

The Rams traded away Jarquez Hunter on Thursday, and that may have been partly to open up a roster spot for Dean Connors. Connors had a strong preseason and it will be difficult to keep him off.

Wide Receiver (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Xavier Smith

Prior to Thursday’s preseason game, the Rams traded for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Given how many tight ends the Rams are keeping, it makes it very difficult to keep seven wide receivers. Xavier Smith didn’t play in the final two preseason games and Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield seem to be locks. The Rams can keep Atwell on the practice squad as depth.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare

There isn’t much to discuss at tight end as things are pretty straightforward. The Rams were always going to keep these five tight ends.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, David Quessenberry, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, Justin Dedich

The Rams have a solid starting five on the offensive line. Where this gets interesting is with their roster depth. David Quessenberry is experienced but lacks upside. Beaux Limmer has played well, but struggled at times last year. The Rams will hope Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich are healthy for Week 1. There will also be some uncertainty around Alaric Jackson's potential suspension.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac, Grant Stuard

The linebacker position is as simple as it gets. Landman and Speights will start next to each other with Dolac and Stuard being key contributors on special teams.

EDGE (5): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson, Wesley Bailey

Wesley Bailey’s preseason performance certainly changed how the Rams looked at the roster. Heading into the offseason, it seemed like a sure thing that the Rams would keep four edge rushers. Bailey forced himself into the conversation and possibly earned a spot on the 53.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, Cam Lampkin

It’s possible that the Rams only keep four cornerbacks, but that could put them in a tough spot if there’s an injury. Lampkin has been too good this summer to be left off the final roster. He and Wallace also offer versatility.

Safety (4): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough

Given how much Chris Shula utilizes safeties in the defense, keeping four may seem thin. However, this group has some serious depth and the Rams also have some versatility at cornerback.

Defensive Line (5): Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton

Things will certainly change here if Aaron Donald decides to return. That could knock Hamilton off the roster or force the Rams to make a cut at another position. However, until Donald makes his decision, this is who should be on the roster. It may be difficult to cut a draft pick this year, but Keenan hasn’t done enough.

Special Teams (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

The Rams didn’t bring in any competition on special teams this offseason. This will be the core special teams group.

Practice Squad (17)

RB Jordan Waters

WR Tutu Atwell

WR Brennan Presley

WR Tru Edwards

TE Mark Redman

TE Dan Villari

OL Dylan McMahon

OL Austin Blaske

OL AJ Arcuri

OL Bill Murray

LB Elias Neal

EDGE Darryl Peterson III

DL Tim Keenan

DL Bill Norton

CB Al’Zillion Hamilton

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

P Jake Bouwmeester (International)

With the international spot, the Rams are able to keep 17 players on the practice squad. They may not use all of those spots, but if they do, the players above will be among the primary candidates. Keeping players such as Waters, Atwell, Redman, Blaske, Murray, and Hamilton will be priorities.

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