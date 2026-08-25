Rams Film Review: Wesley Bailey Is Proving He Belongs on the 53-Man Roster

Throughout the preseason, few players have improved their spot on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster more than edge rusher Wesley Bailey. As an undrafted free agent, a roster spot was always going to be difficult to come by, and that was especially the case on the edge. However, after recording 10 pressures against the New Orleans Saints, a roster spot seems much more likely. It’s no longer a question of whether Bailey deserves a spot on the final 53, but how the Rams could possibly leave him off.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams signed 16 undrafted free agents to compete for roster spots, with Bailey being one of them. While those undrafted free agents would be competing for roster spots, making the roster wasn’t going to be easy. A more realistic goal for this undrafted free agent class would be the practice squad.

The Rams’ roster has improved significantly since the 2023 season when the Rams brought in 26 undrafted free agents. At most, there were only a handful of roster spots even available. That was even more difficult on the edge, where the Rams already had established players like Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Desjuan Johnson.

Wesley Bailey Was Always a Long Shot to Make the Roster

When the Rams signed Bailey, he was one of their better undrafted free agents. Bailey had an elite athletic profile with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.83. He had a similar athletic profile to top edge rushers like Boye Mafe and Brian Burns. However, making the roster at the edge rusher spot seemed like an uphill battle. A best-case scenario looked like it would be the practice squad for his rookie season.

Coming out of Louisville, Bailey was an older prospect at 25 and had middling production. He only had six sacks in his final season at Louisville. It was his only season with more than five sacks. Those two factors are largely why Bailey went undrafted. However, the Rams bet on his elite athletic traits and have coached him up.

Bailey Has Played His Way Into the 53-Man Roster Picture

Following the first two preseason games, Bailey may not make it to the practice squad if the Rams cut him during roster cutdowns. He’s gone from an undrafted free agent to potentially a hot commodity if he hits the waiver wire. While he was credited with no pressures in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, he certainly made his presence felt. Against the Saints on Saturday, Bailey had 10 pressures.

Wesley Bailey just made his presence felt all afternoon on the Rams defense.



Creates pressure on the backside here to force Rattler to throw off balance and dirt the ball in the red zone. Next play was the INT pic.twitter.com/WRKAIZjBkg — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 24, 2026

Bailey became the fifth player since 2023 to have 10 pressures in a single preseason game. The other four were Trey Hendrickson, Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons, and Jonathan Cooper. His 10 pressures were twice as many as any other player in Week 2 of the preseason. According to Tru Media, Bailey is just the third player since at least 2017 with at least one sack, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits in a preseason game.

“I thought you felt his presence all day,” said head coach Sean McVay after the game. “His body of work today compared to last week was an improvement, and he did some really good things last week. Being able to force the fumble, but I've mentioned it before, there are certain guys you feel on defense where you know they're making their presence felt, and that was how I felt about ‘Wes’ Bailey all day today.”

That’s not to say that Bailey is the same caliber of player or pass rusher as Hutchinson, Parsons, or Hendrickson. However, good players are supposed to dominate in the preseason, and that’s exactly what Bailey has done.

Nothing to see here...just Wesley Bailey taking the Saints' RT for a ride into Zach Wilson.



Bailey power jumps off the tape on the bull rush. It's like watching a preseason version of Jared Verse. pic.twitter.com/aZE6ule1Yy — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 24, 2026

What Makes Wesley Bailey So Difficult to Block

Bailey’s power immediately pops on tape. Not to compare him to Jared Verse, but his bull rush and ability to carry offensive tackles into the quarterback’s lap are similar. It’s like watching a preseason version of Verse.

With that said, Bailey has more than just the bull rush in his toolbox. There’s some finesse to his game as well, and that was evident when he sacked Zach Wilson on Saturday. Bailey attacked the right tackle’s chest before ripping underneath and getting to the quarterback. Earlier in the game, he gave a hard inside step and then crossed the offensive tackle’s face to win outside and flush Wilson out of the pocket.

The first career sack for Rams UDFA EDGE Wesley Bailey.



Engages with the RT and then rips underneath to get to the QB.



I really don't know how you keep him off the roster. pic.twitter.com/BMjJ90315L — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 24, 2026

Wesley Bailey Is Making Every Opportunity Count

Watching Bailey, it’s obvious how badly he wants it. Due to Myles Garrett and Byron Young missing time with knee issues, Bailey has gotten more reps than he might’ve had if they had been healthy. He hasn’t allowed those additional opportunities to go to waste.

This is a player giving everything he has to make the roster. Every play, he’s giving 100 percent, and his motor runs extremely hot. Whether that’s chasing down the quarterback or punching at the ball at the goal line to force a fumble, he doesn’t give up on a play.

The motor on Wesley Bailey is just absolutely relentless.



Bailey crashes inside, finds the ball, and then gets the hit on Wilson. pic.twitter.com/XV5gAI8mt8 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 24, 2026

The Rams May Have Found Another Undrafted Gem

Over the past several years, the Rams have had a knack for finding players late in the draft or as undrafted free agents. Alaric Jackson was an undrafted free agent and has been the guy to take over for Andrew Whitworth. The Rams have also gotten contributions from undrafted free agents such as Jaylen McCollough and Josh Wallace.

If the Rams are going to trade away young, promising talent such as Verse along with premier draft capital, they have to be able to hit on the occasional late-round draft pick and undrafted free agent. For as much as the Rams relied on Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey to win the Super Bowl in 2021, players like Nick Scott, Travin Howard, and David Edwards also played key roles as Day 3 draft picks.

Wesley Bailey Has Earned His Place on the Roster

Through two preseason games, Bailey has defied the odds and put himself in a position to make the roster. There may not have appeared to be room for another edge rusher at the beginning of training camp, but he’s made the Rams reconsider. Back in 2022, Lance McCutcheon’s preseason performance forced the team to keep seven wide receivers.

Bailey will still have another preseason game to solidify his place, but he may not need it. The Rams will face several difficult decisions during roster cutdowns, but keeping Bailey should be easy.

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