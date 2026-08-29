Rams 53-Man Roster Tracker: Latest Cuts, Moves and Practice Squad Updates

The Los Angeles Rams have completed the preseason and will now work to get the roster down to 53 players. Per NFL rules, the Rams will have to get down to 53 players by Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Given the depth of the Rams’ roster, there’s no doubt that they will have difficult decisions to make. Figuring out the math of that initial roster is never easy, and that’s especially the case for the Rams. Throughout the preseason, they had a few unexpected players stand out, complicating decisions at certain positions.

While the Rams have to finalize their initial 53-man roster, that likely won’t be the one they take into Week 1. eams usually tinker with the roster and practice squad, and the Rams will also have the ability to claim players who have been cut.

Rams Begin Cutdown Process With 12 Moves

DB Alex Cook

DB Alex Johnson

WR Tru Edwards

CB Steven Gilmore

CB Al'Zillion Hamilton

LB Devean Deal

OT Bryce Henderson

LB Nikhai Hill-Green

TE Rohan Jones

DB Nate Valcarcel

TE Dan Villari

DL Payton Zdroik

Through the first round of cuts, there aren’t too many surprises on this list. Alex Cook had a solid preseason that included a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Al’Zillion Hamilton also had a strong preseason, recording a couple of pass breakups and an interception against the Saints.

While the Rams didn’t add a linebacker during the draft, there was some excitement around Nikhai Hill-Green. However, the depth at linebacker and how the Rams value the position made it difficult for him to separate himself. Tight end Dan Villari was the Rams’ highest-paid undrafted free agent, but with five tight ends on the roster, making the final 53 was always going to be an uphill battle. Villari’s dynamic skill set and experience playing quarterback could make him an intriguing addition to the practice squad

It’s also worth noting that the Rams placed quarterback Matthew Caldwell on injured reserve. Caldwell got some action in the final preseason game, but he appeared to injure himself after scrambling out of bounds. He’ll be a developmental quarterback that the Rams try to keep around.

Nate Valcarcel and Tru Edwards are two players who spent all of last season on the practice squad. Edwards had six receptions for 48 yards during the preseason.

This is only the first round of cuts, and the Rams will still need to get down to 53 players. While these players won’t make the roster, the Rams could look to bring back Villari, Hamilton and potentially a few others on the practice squad.

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