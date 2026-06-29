Could Aaron Donald Return Before Rams Training Camp? What We Know So Far

One of the biggest stories of the Los Angeles Rams’ offseason has been whether or not Aaron Donald will make a comeback. Following the trade for Myles Garrett, there has been a lot of speculation that Donald could return.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the California Post, Donald is seriously contemplating coming out of retirement. “Multiple league sources indicate the greatest defensive player in Rams history is seriously contemplating coming out of retirement,” reported Bonsignore. “What we do know is that in the weeks since Donald broached the possibility, he and McVay have remained in communication.”

If Donald were to return, the big question would be when he would join the team. Donald has already missed OTAs, but the Rams don’t report for training camp until July 25. There’s still plenty of time for Donald to make a decision if he plans to return for training camp.

It’s also possible that Donald could join the team later in camp, right before Week 1, or even in time for a playoff run to give the team a boost. Still, if Donald were to return, it would be more likely that he would return for the full season rather than just for a final playoff push.

Donald retired in 2023 following the Rams’ Wild Card playoff loss to the Detroit Lions and hasn’t given much thought to a return since. He has consistently said that he’s felt “full” and “at peace” when it comes to his career. However, the idea of playing with one of the best defensive players in the NFL and joining a Rams team that is ready to compete for a Super Bowl seems to have sparked more interest than there has been in the past.

If Donald were to return, the Rams would need to figure out what type of role he would have on defense. Additionally, they would need to make it work with the salary cap so that it would be worth it for Donald as well. However, if Donald does decide to return, the Rams would do whatever it took to make it happen.

Former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy spoke on a potential Donald return. “If he really wanted to lock in, he could come back and play and be a third-down threat,” said McCoy. “He wouldn't be the A.D. we know and remember because he'd be rusty. But he's so gifted athletically, so talented, so skilled, that, yeah, even being out of the game for two years, he could come back and play if he wanted to.”

The next few weeks will be critical to whether or not Donald returns to the Rams in 2026, but if he’s seriously contemplating a return to the Rams to play with Garrett, that’s certainly a positive sign. Donald will need to make an official decision, but right now it appears that a return is a possibility.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.