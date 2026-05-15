Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Blake Corum Earn a Bigger Role in 2026?

Heading into the 2025 season, there was a lot of discourse when it came to the Los Angeles Rams’ run game and the lack of explosives. Kyren Williams remained a good singles hitter, but the Rams needed someone who could complement him and also keep him fresh.

Blake Corum didn’t contribute much as a rookie, but he was a major part of the Rams’ running game last season. With Corum, the Rams had one of the best running back duos in the NFL as he and Williams combined for nearly 2,000 yards.

Our player preview series continues with Blake Corum.

2025 Season in Review

It didn’t take long into 2025 for the Rams to realize that Corum could play a key role in the run game. In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, Corum had five carries for 44 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. The following week against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had eight carries for 53 yards. Outside of Week 1 and Week 5, Corum had at least five carries in every game. In 12 games, he had at least one carry that went 10 or more yards.

While Corum is a similar player to Williams, he’s shiftier between the tackles and has the acceleration to get outside the tackles. In Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, Corum had his first career 100-yard game, rushing for 128 yards on 12 carries. Corum’s 48-yard touchdown in that game was the longest touchdown run by a Rams running back since Todd Gurley scored from 57 yards out in 2017.

Among running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts, Corum ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per carry with 5.14. He gave the Rams some explosiveness as his 6.9 percent explosive run rate ranked sixth. While there was some more variance in his runs, he still had a high success rate. Only Williams was higher. The answer to the Rams’ run game was never just one of Williams or Corum, but both.

Roster Battle

Given how successful the Rams run game was in 2025, it would be surprising if they changed anything. It’s more likely that Corum takes carries away from Williams than it is that he loses carries to players behind him like Jarquez Hunter. There’s no real roster battle when it comes to Corum. After a successful 2025, it will be interesting to see if he carves out a larger role.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Impressive Shiftiness Adds Another Flavor

Blake Corum's jump cut is actually disgusting.



Gets Rock Ya-Sin sucked into the hole and then explodes outside with his signature jump cut. Derrick Barnes loses his balance trying to cover the edge.



See ya 👋 pic.twitter.com/GMXXk37c67 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 16, 2025

Corum’s jump cut became one of his signature moves during the 2025 season. His ability to cut on a dime and explode out of it added another dimension to the Rams’ run game. It added a new flavor to the Rams' run game that they didn’t have previously. Instead of just a straight-ahead running style, Corum’s shiftiness gave defenses something else to prepare for.

Play 2: Taking a Step Forward in Pass Protection

Blake Corum doesn't get enough credit for the step forward he's taken in pass pro.



Rams facing 3rd-and-6 and Dennis Allen brings the house.



Corum steps up and takes the free LB. Allows Stafford to get the pass off to Nacua underneath.



Game-winning type play. pic.twitter.com/CvcRSX9v55 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 20, 2026

There seems to be this narrative that Blake Corum isn’t good in pass protection. However, it’s an area where he’s significantly improved. That’s not to say he’s perfect, but he’s gotten better. Corum’s block in pass protection against the Chicago Bears in the playoffs likely saved the Rams’ season.

Play 3: Adding Explosiveness to Rams’ Run Game

Everything about this run is perfect.



It starts up front with the Rams OL and then it's all Blake Corum.



The vision to hit the cutback. The burst to get through the hole. And then the speed to break away in the open field.



Corum wasn't touched once. pic.twitter.com/QtEdk9UwCM — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 9, 2025

One thing that the Rams’ run game lacked in 2024 was speed and explosiveness. Corum added both of those in 2025. While he doesn’t necessarily have top-end breakaway speed, he has short area burst and acceleration that helps him win in a phone booth. That may not result in many runs of 25+ yards, but it helps in the 10-15 yard range. This is all on display on his touchdown run against the Cardinals.

Biggest Question: Can Blake Corum Become More Than a Complementary Back

This isn’t to say that Corum should be the starter over Williams, but rather, can he make this a true running back by committee backfield? Corum had 145 carries last season which was still over 100 less than Williams. Can this become even more of a 50-50 split and similar to what the Seahawks had with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet? The Rams were able to maximize both Corum and Williams last season, but expanding Corum’s role could elevate the run game even further.

2026 Outlook/Role

It’s very possible that we see more of a 50-50 split this season with Williams playing more on third downs with his usage primarily between the tackles and Corum being the change of pace player on outside runs. Corum will continue to be the Robin to Williams’ Batman. However, it’s possible that we see more of a Nightwing version of Corum who starts to establish more of his own identity.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

There isn’t a world where Corum isn’t on the roster in 2026. The Rams had one of the best running games last season and Corum was a big part of that. If he can continue to develop in pass protection, we’ll likely see more Corum in 2026.



Chances: 10/10

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