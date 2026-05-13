Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Steve Avila Faces Crucial Contract Year on Offensive Line

With Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, the Los Angeles Rams have one of the best guard duos in the NFL. Heading into 2026, Avila will be in the last year of his rookie contract and returning in 2027 is far from a guarantee. While the former second-round pick has shown upside, there have been some inconsistencies as he’s managed injuries over the past two seasons.

We continue our player preview series before the start of the season with Avila.

2025 Season in Review

Avila never really found his footing in 2024 as he managed an injury beginning in Week 1. Unfortunately, that was the case again in 2025 as Avila left the game against the Houston Texans to start the season and then didn’t play again until Week 6. It was unclear at the time if Avila would return to the starting lineup.

Among guards to play at least 50 percent of their team’s snaps, Avila ranked 20th in pass blocking and ninth in run blocking among guards to play at least 50 percent of their team’s snaps, according to PFF. Avila’s 2025 season was his best as a pro as his 76.8 overall PFF grade was a career-high. He also allowed just one sack and 14 pressures which were also bests for his career.

Roster Battle

There won’t be much of a roster battle for Steve Avila in 2026. Had the Rams drafted Olaivavega Ioane at 13, there would have been more competition. However, the Rams drafted Keagen Trost in the third round who projects as a swing tackle. When it comes to the offensive line, the Rams’ starting five is set and that includes Avila’s spot at left guard.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Dominating in the Run Game

The Rams were dominating this game at the LOS in the run game on offense.



Watch Steve Avila completely clear the lane for Corum. Davis Allen gets to the second level and the run picks up 14 yards inside. pic.twitter.com/DLDX0rR7g6 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 2, 2025

Avila’s biggest strength coming out of TCU was his ability to make his presence felt in the run game. As he heads into year four, that remains the biggest strength of his game. When Avila is able to use his size, he can clear running lanes with ease.

Play 2: Working in Combination with Kevin Dotson

Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila in sync at both guard spots pic.twitter.com/qQnMaxz4zy — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 12, 2025

One reason the Rams are able to have as much success as they do in the run game is because Dotson and Avila are always in sync. Here you can see them both hit their initial block before simultaneously moving to the second level. This is part of what makes Avila and Dotson so special and why they are important to the offense.

Play 3: Showing Improvement in Pass Protection

I do think Rams LG Steve Avila is one of the most important players for the season.



His presence was missed when he left the game with an injury.



Sets an anchor and Stafford able to find Adams on 3rd-and-2 pic.twitter.com/yi58si8Un2 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 9, 2025

There is still room for improvement when it comes to pass blocking for Avila, but he was much better in 2025 than he has been throughout his career. He didn’t get caught reaching as often and successfully set an anchor. If Avila can build on this, the Rams are going to have a difficult decision to make next offseason.

Biggest Question: Will Steve Avila Do Enough in 2026 to Earn a Second Contract With the Rams?

Heading into the 2026 season, both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are on the final years of their contracts. The Rams clearly prepared for that, in a sense, by drafting Trost, who they may look to move to guard. Right now, Spotrac’s market value for Avila is $17.6 million per year, while Dotson’s is $19.4 million. It’s going to be very difficult for the Rams to bring back both.

Given Avila’s age, the Rams may prefer to bring back Avila, but Dotson has a special place in the offensive line room. His leadership likely gives him the slight edge at this point. The NFL doesn’t differentiate guards and tackles with the franchise tag values. Therefore, the franchise tag for Avila is projected to be $30 million.

Despite a strong 2025, Avila has a lot to prove in 2026. If he can show that he’s someone that the Rams can build around on the offensive line, it makes sense to bring him back. Avila needs to show that he can stay healthy and continue to show growth, especially as a pass-blocker.

2026 Outlook/Role

Avila heads into 2026 as the starting left guard on the Rams offensive line, but a lot is expected of him this year. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Avila needs to show growth as a leader and become more consistent. The Rams will have a big decision to make on Avila at the end of the season and how he performs in 2026 will play a big role in that.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

As the starting left guard, Avila is undoubtedly making the roster. There are no questions here. If Avila is healthy, he’ll be on the 53-man roster for Week 1.

Chances: 10/10