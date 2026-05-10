5 Rams Games the NFL Needs to Put in Primetime This Season

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl favorites heading into the 2026 season. With that said, it makes them the perfect candidate to feature in the NFL’s primetime slate throughout the season. The Rams also have a difficult schedule with multiple marquee matchups .

They played four primetime games last season and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them hit that or more again. They are already guaranteed a primetime game to start the year against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Here are five other games that we’d love to see in primetime.

1. vs. Chiefs: Matthew Stafford vs. Patrick Mahomes

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Back in 2018, the Rams and Chiefs played one of the best football games of all time. The Rams won that game 54-51 as both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense. While the score may suggest a shootout, this is also a game that had seven turnovers.



The Rams and Chiefs played back in 2022, but Matthew Stafford was injured and Bryce Perkins started the game. With Stafford coming off an MVP season and both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson joining the Rams this offseason, this is a game we need to see in primetime.





2. @ Seahawks: NFC Championship Game Rematch

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

After the Rams and Seahawks played three instant classics last season, it seems obvious that we’ll get at least one of these games in primetime. This is the defending Super Bowl Champion against a team that many thought should have won the Super Bowl. The Rams are favored over the Seahawks entering the season as they have upgraded where they came up short in the NFC Championship .



These are two teams that don’t like each other. It’s a rivalry that’s been renewed in a sense with a clash of styles. The Rams are led by one of the best offensive minds in the NFL while the Seahawks are led by one of the best defensive minds. These are the types of matchups the NFL lives for, and it only makes sense to put them in primetime.





3. @ Raiders: Los Angeles Football History Comes Together

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) breaks through the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

When the Rams played the Raiders in primetime back in 2022, it was the Baker Mayfield game. Mayfield famously arrived in Los Angeles less than 48 hours before the game and led the Rams to victory with a fourth quarter comeback. These are two teams with ties to Los Angeles. Both teams have a number one overall pick at quarterback. This is a game that has Thursday Night Football or Black Friday written all over it.





4. @ Eagles: Marquee Matchup in the NFC

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Over the past few seasons, the Rams and Eagles have put on some instant classics. Last season’s game was won by the Eagles on the last play of the game with a blocked field goal. In the playoffs the previous season, the Rams lost on the final drive. The Rams and Eagles are projected to be two of the best teams in the NFC once again. While the Rams may not want this game in primetime on the road, it would make for a great game on national television.





5. vs. Cowboys: Two Brands Built For Primetime

Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and linebacker Michael Hoecht (97) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This season, it is expected for the Cowboys to be better than they were last season which could make this game entertaining and perfect for a primetime slot. The Rams and Cowboys are also two of the most valuable teams in the NFL. At the very least, with these two offenses, it could end up being high-scoring. These two teams haven’t played each other since 2023, but if the Rams are going to get a primetime home game outside of their division, this is a great candidate.





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