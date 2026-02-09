How The Rams Can Become A Favorite For Maxx Crosby

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is done with the Las Vegas Raiders and here's why the Rams are in the best position to snag Crosby after new developments.

Crosby Is Reportedly Done With The Raiders

After NFL Insider Jay Glazer stated that Crosby was done with the Raiders, even more reports have come out echoing the same sentiment.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Now NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that there is noise around the league that is drumming up the belief that Crosby has set himself in position to force a move from Las Vegas.

La Canfora's Report

"The Las Vegas Raiders and superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby , by far the premier player on their roster, are headed for an offseason showdown with the veteran explicitly informing the team he has no intentions of ever playing for them again, but with it unclear to other NFL teams if or when the Raiders will comply," La Canfora reported.

"Crosby's representatives have begun informing high-ranking officials from other NFL teams that the All Pro, livid over being asked to sit out the end of the regular season despite believing he was healthy enough to play, will never suit up for the Raiders again and is intent on playing elsewhere in 2026."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One NFL general manager even states that Crosby went straight to Tom Brady, detailing his intentions to the Raiders' top man. Brady attempted to get Matthew Stafford to go to Vegas in 2025.

"He told (Raiders owner and future Hall of Fame quarterback) Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again," said one NFL general manager who would have interest in trading for Crosby.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady and Joe Montana look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"That's a fact. He told them he'll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I'm not sure they're actually going to trade him. (Browns pass rusher) Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up."

Crosby has publically denied that he wants to leave Las Vegas. However, where there's smoke, there's fire and this is the game within the game.

How This Affects the Rams

The Rams are one of the few organizations in the NFL with the draft capital, cap space, roster, coaching staff, and culture to make a trade for Crosby come to reality. Crosby and Davante Adams remain close and the Rams are in desperate need of a veteran pass rusher who can finish sacks.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Crosby's ability would give the Rams' defensive line depth and flexibility to counter mobile quarterbacks and play action plays.

Plus, the Rams are in the NFC which helps negotiations. Long story short, if Crosby makes enough noise, the Rams will have the option of aquiring him. It's simply a matter of yes or no.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.