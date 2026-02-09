How The Rams Can Become A Favorite For Maxx Crosby
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is done with the Las Vegas Raiders and here's why the Rams are in the best position to snag Crosby after new developments.
Crosby Is Reportedly Done With The Raiders
After NFL Insider Jay Glazer stated that Crosby was done with the Raiders, even more reports have come out echoing the same sentiment.
Now NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that there is noise around the league that is drumming up the belief that Crosby has set himself in position to force a move from Las Vegas.
La Canfora's Report
"The Las Vegas Raiders and superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby, by far the premier player on their roster, are headed for an offseason showdown with the veteran explicitly informing the team he has no intentions of ever playing for them again, but with it unclear to other NFL teams if or when the Raiders will comply," La Canfora reported.
"Crosby's representatives have begun informing high-ranking officials from other NFL teams that the All Pro, livid over being asked to sit out the end of the regular season despite believing he was healthy enough to play, will never suit up for the Raiders again and is intent on playing elsewhere in 2026."
One NFL general manager even states that Crosby went straight to Tom Brady, detailing his intentions to the Raiders' top man. Brady attempted to get Matthew Stafford to go to Vegas in 2025.
"He told (Raiders owner and future Hall of Fame quarterback) Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again," said one NFL general manager who would have interest in trading for Crosby.
"That's a fact. He told them he'll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I'm not sure they're actually going to trade him. (Browns pass rusher) Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up."
Crosby has publically denied that he wants to leave Las Vegas. However, where there's smoke, there's fire and this is the game within the game.
How This Affects the Rams
The Rams are one of the few organizations in the NFL with the draft capital, cap space, roster, coaching staff, and culture to make a trade for Crosby come to reality. Crosby and Davante Adams remain close and the Rams are in desperate need of a veteran pass rusher who can finish sacks.
Crosby's ability would give the Rams' defensive line depth and flexibility to counter mobile quarterbacks and play action plays.
Plus, the Rams are in the NFC which helps negotiations. Long story short, if Crosby makes enough noise, the Rams will have the option of aquiring him. It's simply a matter of yes or no.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.