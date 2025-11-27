Why Rams Must Be Careful in Week 13

In a 2025 NFL season where there was seemingly a lack of a true dominant team, the Los Angeles Rams have stepped up and filled the void. Through 12 weeks, they've gone 9-2, rising to the top of their division and the NFC conference. They've been able to vanquish all challengers as of late, riding a six-game win streak as they enter one of the softest stretches of their schedule.



Even their losses look like complete flukes in retrospect. Had they not had two field goals blocked against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kyren Williams not fumbled short of the goal line versus the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams would be undefeated three quarters of the way through the campaign.



In back-to-back-to-back weeks, they've gone 3-0 over some of the top competition in the conference, dominating the Niners and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while pulling out a close one hosting the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West crown. At this point, it's not about whether the Rams will be favored in a game; it's how much they'll be favored by.



Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams have to keep their heads on



It's not surprising to see that the Los Angeles Rams are favored over the Carolina Panthers, even though their Week 13 opponent has shown to be a much spunkier team than initially expected in the preseason. Last time the Panthers took the field, they played the San Francisco 49ers tough, falling short 20-9 in a game where Bryce Young and Brock Purdy combined for five interceptions.



Carolina has been one of the more unpredictable teams in the league this season. They have some impressive wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers, along with a 30-0 domination of the Atlanta Falcons, but they also have some pitiful losses, such as their blowout defeats to the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots where they lost by a combined 60 points.



The Rams have to be ready for the pendulum to swing in the Panthers' favor after their tough loss to the 49ers. It's the games where they're supposed to have no chance that Bryce Young and Carolina really turn it on. FanDuel has LA comfortably favored in this one, laying 10.5 points on the spread while listed at -700 on the moneyline. The Panthers' defense has been the biggest surprise of their season so far, but they'll have to try to slow down Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams in Week 13. The over/under is currently set at 45.5 points.

