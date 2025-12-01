How Stafford's Mistakes Cost Rams in Nightmare vs. Panthers

Heartbreak is setting in after the Carolina Panthers secured one of the most stunning victories of the regular season once more.

The Los Angeles Rams, once dubbed the best team in the NFL, were slain by the Panthers in Charlotte, 31-28. It was a fast-paced, ball-control football game that forced the Rams into critical mistakes at the worst possible time.

Many of those mistakes came on the offensive side of the ball, with four turnovers, something that is hard to get away with in any game. The responsibility falls on the quarterback's shoulders, whose magical stretch came to an end on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford takes responsibility for loss vs. Panthers

Matthew Stafford threw 28 touchdown passes without an interception since the Week 3 loss that sparked the magical, MVP-level run the 37-year-old quarterback has been on. While he did look like the MVP at times on Sunday, he made costly mistakes with two interceptions and a lost fumble that led to the Panthers running out the clock.

Context was needed for each of those turnovers, as Stafford explained to reporters after the loss on Sunday what happened.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) celebrates after Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"The first one, I'm playing that play the exact same way. They did a nice job getting their hands up, tipped the ball. That’s the name of the game. You’ve got to play aggressively, and that’s fine. Second one, I can’t leave that ball inside," Stafford said. "[Mike Jackson] made some nice plays, made a bunch of good plays this year. But I can’t leave that one inside and give them seven on that one. So, that’s tough. Then, find a way to hold onto that last one because we’re in field goal range, gives us a chance to tie that thing up, and let’s go play defense."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stafford proceeded to take full accountability for the three costly turnovers. 10 years ago, this would've been a classic performance from an aggressive, gunslinging passer who didn't know any better and was part of a then-horrific organization. Stafford boldly stated after the game to not expect these turnovers to be an issue, and the Rams are hopeful it won't be.

"Obviously, we’re not going to win a whole lot of games when I turn it over three times, and it hasn’t been an issue. Don’t expect it to be one going forward," Stafford said. " I just continue to trust my fundamentals, go out there and play, and know that I’m doing all the stuff I can to make sure that I played at a high level and it didn’t happen for me today."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news, analysis, and featured stories from Sunday's loss. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Don't forget to get the best up-to-date news when you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on the loss when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE