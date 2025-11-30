Why Rams Unknown Weaknesses Could Cost Them vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have won six straight games dating back to early October in their 17-3 blowout victory in Baltimore. They're playing the best football of any team in the NFL this season, and in recent weeks against some of the NFC's best squads, they have looked unbeatable, winning in numerous ways and sometimes too many to count.

However, this year is a unique one in the NFL. There is parity across the board, and that parity could strike the Rams at any moment, especially in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers. Some of the team's lesser-known weaknesses could generate issues this weekend.

These issues may cost the Rams

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, the Rams kicking game was an Achilles heel of the team, which resulted in a new long snapper and kicker in Harrison Mevis, helping resolve this issue that has since become a consistent piece for the team. However, there are still some areas Los Angeles is still figuring out.

Third downs have been hit or miss all season; McVay's group is in the middle of the pack in third-down conversion rate. His run game has been a key piece to the offense, but inconsistent on occasion and forcing the future Hall of Fame coach to be one-dimensional.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) lines up a field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Defensively, Chris Shula doesn't have a truly elite run defense. While the defensive coordinator does have a solid group in this area, they are susceptible to power and gap concepts, and have a liability at the second level in linebacker Omar Speights, as fans clamor for rookie Shaun Dolac.

This opens the door for the Panthers to be successful in three specific areas: running the ball, run defense, and aggressive late downs. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard make up an exciting running back duo for Carolina, with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson playing stoutly in the defensive trenches. Plus, head coach Dave Canales' team is sixth in fourth-down conversion rate, showcasing a quality level of aggression.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) looks on in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This has the recipe for a potential major upset on Sunday. The Panthers have done it before, just four weeks ago in Green Bay as double-digit underdogs by playing aggressive but also ball control football by running the ball and stopping the run well in the second half. The way Carolina wins in those key areas could cause exploitation for Los Angeles.

The Rams face a familiar foe in Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who will know how to limit Matthew Stafford after spending a few seasons in Los Angeles as the team's safeties and secondary coach, despite the absence of Jaycee Horn and Tre'von Moehrig this weekend. A whole lot of familiarity and small weaknesses that could cost the Rams in what could be unideal conditions in Charlotte.

NFL Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In all likelihood, the Rams will need star quarterback and MVP candidate, Stafford, to will the team to victory on Sunday, whether it is a close game or a dominant display from the team overall.

Sign up for our 100% FREE Rams newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news, analysis, and stories on Los Angeles this season. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest updates for Sunday's game. Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE