Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Jaylen McCollough Looks to Expand His Role in Year 3

The Los Angeles Rams have done well developing safeties despite not investing heavily at the position. Players such as Nick Scott and Jordan Fuller became key pieces of the defense as late-Day 3 draft picks.

Over the last two years, Jaylen McCollough has been a key sub-package player for the Rams, playing as the dime linebacker. McCollough was an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has developed into an important role player. McCollough is next in our roster preview series.

2025 Season in Review

McCollough took a slight step back in his second year with the Rams, but still played well in sub-packages. The Rams maximized his versatility, aligning him all over the defense, but he primarily operated in the box as the dime linebacker. McCollough didn’t have an interception in 2025 and his missed tackle rate more than tripled from five percent to 18.9 percent. If McCollough is going to keep his role, he’ll need to raise his level in year three.

Roster Battle

As the fourth safety on the defense, McCollough doesn’t necessarily have a roster battle. McCollough is important to how the Rams want to operate out of dime, and they don’t have another player who could be trusted to fill that role. The roster battle will be behind McCollough with Tanner Ingle and Nate Valcarcel.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Versatile Player

Part of what makes McCollough valuable is his versatility and ability to play multiple roles. While the Rams typically play him in dime, his role was expanded in year two. McCollough was used more as a blitzer at the second level and finished with two sacks on the season.

Play 2: Can Match Up Against Tight Ends

Chris Shula playing Box & 1 with Jaylen McCollough on Colston Loveland to get a stop on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/Oipnu8x8oy — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) January 19, 2026

Given the lack of talent at linebacker, Chris Shula tends to use the Rams’ safeties in ways that help protect Nate Landman and Omar Speights. McCollough is physical like a linebacker, but his speed at safety makes him better in coverage. The Rams often play dime on late downs to get McCollough on the field because he can match up against tight ends.

Play 3: Tackles in Space

The Rams safeties really did take over this game.



Jaylen McCollough with a nice open field tackle on Taylor.



Later, it's Quentin Lake shedding blockers and blowing up the screen. pic.twitter.com/wHcbPL47IY — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2025

McCollough is able to play as the dime linebacker because of his ability to make tackles in space. While he may not be as physical as a linebacker, he’s still able to fit the run and be effective while offering more in coverage. McCollough saw a drop-off in this area last season and will need to improve in 2026.

Biggest Question: Can Jaylen McCollough become an all-around defender?

As a rookie, McCollough had four interceptions and showed some playmaking ability as a role player. Last year, McCollough didn’t force a turnover and only had three pass breakups. Additionally, his tackling discipline dropped off as well as he had a missed tackle rate of 18.9 percent. That was the seventh-highest rate among qualifying safeties. This isn’t to say that McCollough needs to prove he can be more than a role player. He has excelled as the dime linebacker. However, he needs to show he can make plays on the ball in the passing game and be a reliable tackler against the run.

2026 Outlook/Role

It wouldn’t be surprising to see McCollough’s role slightly diminish next season. He should still remain as the dime linebacker, but the Rams can utilize Quentin Lake there more with Trent McDuffie’s ability to move into the slot. McCollough still provides value in dime packages and on special teams, but he may not exceed 500 snaps on defense like he did last year.

Chances of Making the Team

McCollough should have a spot on the 53-man roster, but a strong camp would help solidify it. If McCollough is outperformed by Ingle or Valcarcel, the Rams could opt to move on. That may be unlikely, but McCollough will need to prove himself again this summer in training camp.



Chances: 7.5/10

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