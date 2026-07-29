Sean McVay Provides Update on Rams OL Justin Dedich After Hand Injury

If the Los Angeles Rams are going to accomplish their goals this season, the offensive line has to stay healthy. While it may be the case for every offense, the offensive line has historically been imperative to their success throughout the Sean McVay era. Early in training camp, the Rams are already having to navigate an injury on the offensive line as backup guard Justin Dedich has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Dedich was officially placed on the non-football injury list on Sunday, however, no reason was given. McVay addressed the move for the first time with the media on Tuesday, providing some clarity.

“He had a hand accident around the 4th of July and so that's what's keeping him out for now,” said McVay.

Justin Dedich Avoids Serious Hand Injury

It would be fair to jump to the conclusion that Dedich suffered a fireworks-related accident given that McVay noted it happened around the 4th of July. However, that does not appear to be the case. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it was not a fireworks-related accident. Dedich still has all of his fingers and is expected to be back in action in the near future.

Despite “hand” and “Fourth of July” being in the same sentence, I’m told this was not a fireworks accident for #Rams OL Justin Dedich. He has all his fingers and will be back in action in the near future. https://t.co/Gmk3uDsUzD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2026

Dedich is the top backup option for the Rams at guard. He started six games last year between left and right guard during the regular season, with the Rams going 3-3 in those games. He also started at right guard in the playoff game against the Carolina Panthers in place of Kevin Dotson. While the level at those spots dropped with Dedich in the lineup, he proved to be more than serviceable.

In Dedich’s seven starts, he had a respectable run-blocking grade of 74.0 via PFF. Still, with Dedich in place of Dotson, the Rams’ run game took a step back. Additionally, Dedich struggled in pass protection, allowing 17 pressures with a pass-blocking efficiency rating of just 96.3.

Injuries on the offensive line are never ideal. If there is a silver lining, it is that the Rams’ starting five remains healthy and Dedich has experience in the system. This is his third offseason with the team as he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Keagen Trost Gets an Opportunity With Dedich Sidelined

With Dedich on the NFI list, it provides an opportunity for Keagen Trost. While Trost played primarily at right tackle in his last two years in college, he does bring guard flexibility. It’s very possible that the coaching staff will cross-train him at both tackle and guard.

“He's definitely a guy that can take coaching well and he's not afraid to get into the situation,” said Dotson. “He's not afraid to go against anybody so I think that's the number one thing you need as a rookie.”

Dotson also mentioned that the coaching staff has put Trost in with the starting offense just to get a feel for the competition. In addition to Trost, the Rams have Austin Blaske as an undrafted free agent and signed guard Bill Murray earlier this week.

Dedich’s injury doesn’t sound serious and he should be on the field soon. However, injuries to the offensive line, even depth, are never ideal. Dedich is one of the more experienced depth players on the roster and someone the Rams could lean on at some point this season. Even with his experience, those training camp reps remain valuable. In Dedich’s absence, Trost and other young offensive linemen on the roster will look to take advantage of those reps as he works to get back on the field.