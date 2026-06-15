Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Quentin Lake Continues Rise as Defensive Leader

A serious argument can be made that Quentin Lake was the most important player for the Los Angeles Rams on defense in 2025. When Lake was on the field, he played almost everywhere, whether it was as a deep safety, as a box defender, or at nickel cornerback in the slot. After Lake’s injury, the defense took a step back and clearly missed him while he was out.

As we continue to preview every player on the roster heading into 2026, Lake is next.

2025 Season in Review

Prior to injuring his elbow in Week 11, Quentin Lake was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Lake was playing like a top-10 safety and was allowing just 0.8 yards per coverage snap from the slot as the Rams’ primary nickel. He was one of the NFL’s premium nickel defenders. Following his injury, the Rams defense went from being the best-scoring defense to 23rd. Lake earned an extension during the season and is a player the Rams want to build around in the secondary.

Roster Battle

There is no roster battle for Quentin Lake. However, something to watch this season will be how Chris Shula opts to use him. The Rams traded for Trent McDuffie who has played some of his best football from the slot. With McDuffie, it may allow Shula to be more creative with Lake and allow him to do more.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Solid in Coverage

Eagles running drift with an in-breaker for AJ Brown, but look at Quentin Lake change direction and drive on this for a PBU pic.twitter.com/JKRjxmpyvq — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 22, 2025

Lake is one of the Rams’ best coverage players over the middle. This is why the Rams use him in the slot and then he remains a coverage threat as the deep safety. On the play above, he breaks on the ball and gets the pass breakup on AJ Brown.

Play 2: Physicality as a Tackler

WHAT A HIT TO PREVENT THE TD.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/mdVQyIjJXN — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

When Lake missed time, it was his physicality as a tackler that the Rams arguably missed the most. Lake's absence meant smaller players like Cobie Durant had to play the slot, and they couldn't tackle as efficiently in open space. Lake's tackling ability was immediately felt in the playoffs, where he had back-to-back tackles inside the five-yard line.

Play 3: Versatility for Multiple Roles

Quentin Lake was such a weapon blitzing from the slot when Rams DC Chris Shula utilized him in that role.



Early in the 3rd quarter he gets a batted pass (almost INT). Later on he gets his first sack of the season. pic.twitter.com/wiYoEzsJLD — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) October 21, 2025

Lake is a perfect player for the Rams’ STAR role on defense because he’s versatile. While he may not be as good as Jalen Ramsey, he’s able to be used in a similar way. The Rams are able to line Lake up all over the formation and even use him as a blitzer from the second level. It makes Lake someone that offenses always have to account for throughout the game.

Biggest Question: Can Quentin Lake Continue at His 2025 Level?

Last season, Lake became one of the most important players on the Rams defense. While the defense struggled without him, the Rams signed Lake to a three-year extension. However, the expectations for Lake in 2026 are extremely high. The expectation will be for Lake to be the player he was during the first 11 weeks of last season before the injury.

2026 Outlook/Role

It will be interesting to see how the Rams utilize Lake this season. With the addition of McDuffie, it should allow the Rams to play Lake in more roles rather than primarily a nickel defender. With Lake able to move around more, they can better maximize his impact across the defense. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Shula expand Lake’s role in the defense in 2026.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Lake is about as much of a lock as any player on the Rams’ roster. He was extended during last season and is one of the more important players on defense.



Chances: 10/10