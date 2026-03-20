Case For And Against the Rams Adding Christian Wilkins

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a few holes left, and one of them remains on their defensive line. Premium talent Christian Wilkins is set to return to the NFL after a year off with injury so let's explore if Wilkins and the Rams make sense.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided the latest on Wilkins.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta," stated Schefter. "So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants."

So let's look at the case for and against adding Wilkinks to the Rams.

Why Case For Why The Rams Should Sign Wilkins

Extremely talented player who is a nightmare up front. Wilkins possesses a savageness to his play that often induces poor play or bad decisions from the opposition.

As a scheme fit, Wilkins being up front with Poona Ford and Kobie Turner would create a near impenitrible interior and due to his skills as a pass rusher, teams would struggle to throw from typical run formations as they wouldn't have the playmakers to sustain the attack while Wilkins would require a double team of his own, likely freeing up Turner and an EDGE player as well.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

There's never been a reason given beyond how he approached his rehab process to justify his release from the Raiders, outside of getting out of his massive contract, despite speculation since. Most importantly, Davante Adams was in that locker room, so if Adams says it's a go, then it should be a go. Wilkins needs a year to restore his reputation, and not many places get players paid quite like Los Angeles.

The Case Against Signing Wilkins

The nature of Wilkin's exit from Las Vegas is certainly worth examining. The Rams are normally level-headed individuals and have rolled the dice a few times, but the Raiders cut ties with Wilkins at great cost for a reason. The fact he is still rehabbing is an issue.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The last thing anyone needs is for the Rams to put their chips in on a player who can not get healthy. Plus, Wilkins could earn a bigger contract than what the Rams could afford so that factors in as well.

The Call

Trust what Davante Adams says.