3 Second-Year Rams Who Need a Big Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have scored with their 2023 and 2024 draft classes producing instant starters across the roster. As a result, the Rams' 2025 class didn't have much of an opportunity to break into the starting lineup. With another class looming and a massive onboarding of veteran players, these three Rams need to cement themselves before they get pushed out.

1. Jarquez Hunter

While Hunter was a prolific collegiate running back, he suffered the same fate as did Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. After being one of the brightest stars on Saturdays, Hunter had to take the Rams' standard redshirt rookie year, spending most of 2025 on the inactives list. What does the future for Hunter hold?

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (53) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams and Corum will be back next season and are under contract through at least 2027. Both men are 1,000-caliber running backs who already split a limited amount of carries. Where does Hunter fit in? Where should he play? Does he have a future in Los Angeles that doesn't start before his fourth year in the league? If Hunter can not find a role this offseason, his future appears to be bleak.

2. Ty Hamilton

Hamilton had a limited role and did well in it. The question of Hamilton is about increasing his role. While Hamilton did do well, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Tyler Davis and others also did well...really well. Hamilton has the offseason to grow, something he didn't have as he prepared for the draft last offseason. However, this is the season Hamilton needs to prove himself in order to have a breakout year in 2027.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (57) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Changes to the defensive line are coming in about a year or so due to the Rams' financial situation. There will be a gap somewhere, and this offseason Hamilton could take a big step towards filling it. However, if he doesn't, the Rams might look somewhere else for an answer.

3. Terrance Ferguson

While Ferguson isn't in any type of jeopardy, he could be on the verge of a breakout season. It's clear that Tyler Higbee is no longer the Rams' TE1, but I'm not so sure Colby Parkinson is either. Parkinson made big plays in 2025, but would sometimes whiff on the easy ones, and a critical drop in the NFC Championship certainly did not help his case.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ferguson was on the field for the Rams' biggest offensive play of the game, which signals just how much Sean McVay believes in him. I think this is Ferguson's chance to become a game-wrecker.