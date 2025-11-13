How Will the Rams Handle Stafford's Contract Next Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams are having a great season. A lot of that has to do with Rams quarteback Matthew Stafford having his best season of his career. Right now, Stafford is the best quarterback in the National Football League, and he is looking to lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl this season. Stafford has been unstoppable, and he is looking to improve each week that the Rams play. The Rams are top contenders and are going to go as far as Stafford takes them.
Stafford and the Rams came into the season with a lot of questions about his contract and his health. That gave a lot of consideration to many around the NFL that the Rams were not going to be in the position that they are right now. That has now changed, and a lot of that is forgotten about. Now the question becomes, what are the Rams going to do with Stafford's contract next offseason? Some may say that the Rams are on a great deal with Stafford right now.
Stafford Contract is Going to Be Interesting to Watch
"Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign only deepens the intrigue with his contractual future in Los Angeles," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "His contract has been a talking point in each of the past two seasons, resulting in restructures in back-to-back offseasons -- the last of which dominated the NFL combine as the team and player entertained a trade. Stafford eventually received an enhanced new deal with stronger guarantees."
"As a result, Stafford is owed $40 million in 2026, which becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year. With the Stafford-Rams marriage thriving, perhaps L.A. will try to avoid the drama and simply ride out that last year at the current rate."
"The Rams' front office has been going year-to-year with Stafford, anyway, knowing retirement wasn't off the table. And the offseason overtures from other teams only reinforced Stafford's desire to stay in Los Angeles; he just wanted to be respected with a stronger deal. He has that now. If either side presses the red button -- asking for a new deal or exploring a trade again -- then Stafford will rival Daniel Jones for the most fascinating QB deal this offseason."
"No passer is playing better than he is, lending considerable leverage if he decides to use it. On the flip side, the Rams have been pretty firm that they aren't interested in the $50 million per year market that 11 established (but much younger than Stafford) quarterbacks enjoy."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Los Angeles Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE