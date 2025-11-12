Ram Digest

Why Rams vs. Seahawks is Best Game of the Year

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks in a titanic NFC West showdown.



Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates following an overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates following an overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL will face off this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks in a massive NFC West showdown that helps either team's resume toward a division title.

Both teams are on four-game winning streaks that feature statement victories, with the Rams allowing just 46 points since their Week 5 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who they in turn defeated this weekend in Santa Clara. The Seahawks are on fire with incredible play on both sides of the ball, displaying the best stretch of football for the franchise in recent years.

All of this momentum collides at SoFi Stadium in what looks like the game of the year between arguably the two best teams in the league since Week 5.

Digesting the NFC West rivals

No one is playing better football than the Rams and Seahawks. The quarterback play has been exceptional, with Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford leading the league in touchdown passes by a fair margin, becoming the favorite for league MVP, while Seattle's Sam Darnold has revitalized himself into an exceptional quarterback, expanding his team's ability in all phases of the offense.

Both quarterbacks and respective offenses are explosive and win in various ways, whether it is through a top playmaker such as Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or the run game behind the legs of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, or Kenneth Walker II and Zach Charbonnet. However, these offenses will be pitted against two great defenses.


Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By the numbers, this is a side-by-side comparison of the Rams and Seahawks defenses in key defensive categories:

Los Angeles Rams: 17 PPG (2nd), -0.13 EPA per play (4th), -0.13 EPA per pass (5th), 96.9 rushing yards allowed per game (9th), -0.14 EPA per rush (4th), 35.9% pressure rate (12th)

Seattle Seahawks: 19.1 PPG (5th), -0.12 EPA per play (5th), -0.07 EPA per pass (15th), 90.7 rush YPG (3rd), -0.20 EPA per rush (2nd), 40.4% pressure rate (3rd)


Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reacts to the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Every which way you look at this game between these two teams, it feels destined to be an incredible game between two teams that could face each other a third time in the postseason, with a trip back to Santa Clara in February on the line. Rams head coach Sean McVay and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald have positioned their two teams for the ultimate collision course.

A Rams win puts them above everyone else to become the outright favorite to win Super Bowl LX, while a Seahawks victory puts them in Super Bowl contendership until further notice.

Buckle up. Sunday afternoon looks to be an epic showdown.

Jared Feinberg


