Why Rams vs. Seahawks is Best Game of the Year
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL will face off this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks in a massive NFC West showdown that helps either team's resume toward a division title.
Both teams are on four-game winning streaks that feature statement victories, with the Rams allowing just 46 points since their Week 5 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who they in turn defeated this weekend in Santa Clara. The Seahawks are on fire with incredible play on both sides of the ball, displaying the best stretch of football for the franchise in recent years.
All of this momentum collides at SoFi Stadium in what looks like the game of the year between arguably the two best teams in the league since Week 5.
Digesting the NFC West rivals
No one is playing better football than the Rams and Seahawks. The quarterback play has been exceptional, with Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford leading the league in touchdown passes by a fair margin, becoming the favorite for league MVP, while Seattle's Sam Darnold has revitalized himself into an exceptional quarterback, expanding his team's ability in all phases of the offense.
Both quarterbacks and respective offenses are explosive and win in various ways, whether it is through a top playmaker such as Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or the run game behind the legs of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, or Kenneth Walker II and Zach Charbonnet. However, these offenses will be pitted against two great defenses.
By the numbers, this is a side-by-side comparison of the Rams and Seahawks defenses in key defensive categories:
Los Angeles Rams: 17 PPG (2nd), -0.13 EPA per play (4th), -0.13 EPA per pass (5th), 96.9 rushing yards allowed per game (9th), -0.14 EPA per rush (4th), 35.9% pressure rate (12th)
Seattle Seahawks: 19.1 PPG (5th), -0.12 EPA per play (5th), -0.07 EPA per pass (15th), 90.7 rush YPG (3rd), -0.20 EPA per rush (2nd), 40.4% pressure rate (3rd)
Every which way you look at this game between these two teams, it feels destined to be an incredible game between two teams that could face each other a third time in the postseason, with a trip back to Santa Clara in February on the line. Rams head coach Sean McVay and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald have positioned their two teams for the ultimate collision course.
A Rams win puts them above everyone else to become the outright favorite to win Super Bowl LX, while a Seahawks victory puts them in Super Bowl contendership until further notice.
Buckle up. Sunday afternoon looks to be an epic showdown.
