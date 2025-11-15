Why Rams Could Be Cream of NFC Crop Following Week 11
The Los Angeles Rams have steamrolled their way to a 7-2 record through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Plenty of fans and analysts across the league would pick them as their title favorite after their hot start to the campaign. There's just one problem.
While many have the Rams as the best team in the NFC and even the league, a good portion have one of their direct rivals instead: the Seattle Seahawks. Both squads come into their divisional head-to-head showdown in Week 11 with a 7-2 mark. The Seahawks currently have the edge in the standings due to their 2-1 record against the NFC West, compared to the Rams' 1-1, but LA can claim the top spot in the division in this game.
Not only could this bout have significant ramifications within the division, but it could also shape the overall playoff picture, as well as give a preview of a crucial postseason matchup. All things considered, this clash between the Rams and the Seahawks is the game of the week and could even prove to be the game of the year come season's end.
Rams must earn their optimistic outlook
The Los Angeles Rams could easily be undefeated this season. Their first loss came in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when they had two failed field goals, including a game-winning attempt in the final seconds of the game that was blocked and returned for a defensive touchdown. Their second defeat came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, who stuffed Kyren Williams on a 4th-and-1 in overtime to clinch the victory.
The same could be said about the Seattle Seahawks, though, who were bested in their season opener by the Niners by four points and lost a shootout to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35. Both the Rams and the 'Hawks have been top-notch on both sides of the ball this season. And yet, LA is coming in as slight favorites. Four of five editors on NFL.com's panel picked the Rams, including Dan Parr, who predicted a 24-23 nailbiter:
"These are the top two teams in the league right now, and the clash of powerhouses serves as a moment of truth for Sam Darnold. He deserves to be in the MVP conversation. Jared Goff is the only player with a higher passer rating (min. 150 pass attempts). Darnold still must prove the Rams are not his kryptonite, though... First place in the NFC West is on the line this time, and both teams have not trailed in a game since Week 6. Can Darnold slay the beast (Chris Shula's defense, in this case)? Or can Seattle's havoc-wreaking D knock Matthew Stafford — the MVP front-runner — off his game? He's on an absurd heater, with at least four pass TDs and no interceptions in three straight games (longest such streak in NFL history). I'm giving a slight edge to the home team and the Super Bowl-winning QB, but these squads are playing too well for any competitive result to surprise me."
