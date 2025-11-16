Game Script Doesn't Expect Seahawks to Slow Down Rams Offense
The Los Angeles Rams are going into a highly crucial contest in Week 11. Their upcoming clash with the Seattle Seahawks could have major implications for the NFC West division and the overall playoff picture. It could also be a preview of an inevitable postseason matchup, possibly even as epochal as this year's conference championship round.
Aside from the playoff consequences, this game features everything a fan would want in a late-afternoon showcase. Both teams go into the head-to-head at 7-2, having established themselves as top contenders this season. Both LA and Seattle are elite on both sides of the ball.
The Seahawks likely have the edge on defense, though, with a far more complete unit than the Rams'. However, this game could go on to show that Matthew Stafford and his supporting cast are undoubtedly better on the attack than Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the rest of Seattle's offense.
Vegas expects a big game from Rams' offense
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best offensive teams in the league this season. Their offensive line has vastly improved from last year, while their addition of Davante Adams has instantly paid off, giving Matthew Stafford another elite downfield weapon and even better red-zone threat than Puka Nacua. The ground game might be the only weakness for this unit, but even then, Kyren Williams has been getting hot, and he's also become a much more consistent threat in the air attack.
The Rams currently rank fifth in yards (373.3) and points (27.9) per game. However, they're going up against one of the strongest defenses they've seen this year in Week 11. The Seattle Seahawks' defense has allowed the ninth-fewest yards (307.3) and the sixth-fewest points (19.1) on average. They've been the fifth-best in EPA (expected points added) per play.
And yet, FanDuel isn't expecting them to be able to slow the Rams much at all. Matthew Stafford is listed at -245 to throw for two or more touchdowns. Puka Nacua is -106 to notch over 90 yards receiving. Davante Adams is -128 to go over 60. LA, as a team, is -111 to score 27 or more points, which is right in line with their average. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5, so it seems that the oddsmakers are expecting more of a shootout than a defensive stand from either team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Never again miss one major story related to the Rams' props for each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.