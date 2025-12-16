2 Rams' Fantasy Stats vs. Lions Outlining Their Playoff Future

The Los Angeles Rams have been the premier team in the 2025 fantasy football season. Most people who banked on this offense are likely cruising through the playoffs right now, with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams all among the top scorers at their respective positions.



In Week 15, the Rams made good for their fantasy investors once again, putting up 41 total points in a shootout with the Detroit Lions. LA got the win, bolstering their chances at claiming the NFC West division and the No. 1 seed in the conference, and with it, the first-round bye. Some of their fantasy managers might have gotten a reprieve in the first round, but we're in the home stretch of the postseason now.



Rams could be at inflection point



1. Davante Adams - nine targets



Davante Adams was the only prominent member of the Los Angeles Rams' offense not to have a monster game against the Detroit Lions. He finished his afternoon with four catches for 71 yards but was shut out of the end zone, totaling 11.1 full-PPR points. That's still a decent showing from LA's WR2. Unfortunately, Adams also injured his hamstring in this game, and he's not expected to play in Thursday night's rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.



That's a huge ding for anyone who needed Adams to show up for their team in the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs. Adams has averaged over eight targets a game this year, just behind Puka Nacua's 9.9. Now, Matthew Stafford has to divvy up those looks against the Seahawks, and possibly for Week 17's fantasy championship round, too. More likely than not, Nacua will get the lion's share of Adams' vacated opportunities, which could lead to a huge game for him, even against the Seahawks' elite defense.



2. Blake Corum - 33 snaps



Head Coach Sean McVay has steadily upped Blake Corum's usage with the Rams throughout the 2025 season. Against the Lions, he put up 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, making him a strong RB2/FLEX option for anyone who was daring enough to play him. LA has already gone on record to say that they want to preserve Kyren Williams as much as possible for the real postseason this year, but they still have meaningful games left on the docket if they want to lock up the NFC West and the first-round bye.



Still, Corum's given them no reason not to trust him with more opportunities down the stretch. Versus Detroit, he was given 33 snaps to Williams' 39, showing that there truly is a split backfield in LA now. That should remain true for the fantasy semifinals and the championship, when the Rams take on the lowly Atlanta Falcons.

