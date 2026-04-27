3 Veteran Free Agent the Rams Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

While the Los Angeles Rams completed the draft over the weekend, the offseason is not over. Over the past few years, the Rams have been able to sign free agents after the draft to avoid the compensatory pick formula. Two primary examples of this are Demarcus Robinson and Ahkello Witherspoon.

The compensatory free agent period ends at 1 p.m. PT on Monday, meaning that players who are signed will no longer affect any 2027 comp picks earned in the initial wave of free agency. Given the lack of free agents who left, the Rams currently aren’t projected to receive any comp picks, but it’s still notable. Teams can also get free agents at a cheaper price at this point in the offseason as players simply look to get to training camp. Here are three free agents that the Rams should consider signing.

WR Jauan Jennings

Heading into the draft, one position that the Rams needed was wide receiver. While the Rams did take a wide receiver, it wasn’t until CJ Daniels in the sixth round. Daniels is a strong fit, but it’s also important to be realistic when it comes to a sixth-round pick.

Prior to free agency, Jennings’ market value was $22 million. He’s not going to get that at this point in the offseason. The Rams may be able to get a player that fits their offense and provides a more reliable immediate option as the WR3.

EDGE Leonard Floyd

This shouldn’t be taken as a knock on Josaiah Stewart as he is a good EDGE3 in the rotation behind Jared Verse and Byron Young. However, the defensive line needs a leadership figure and Floyd has been there before. He won with the Rams in 2021. Floyd is no longer that player, but he provides size on the edge and more experience than Desjuan Johnson at the position.

Floyd may take some snaps from Stewart, but Floyd is someone that the defense could turn to when things aren’t going their way. Verse and Byron bring enough experience, bring enough experience, but they need a veteran in the pass rush.

CB L’Jarius Sneed

After trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, the Rams might as well just sign the rest of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs secondary. With that said, Sneed actually does give the Rams what they need from a depth perspective. He’s an upgrade over Forbes and brings the ability to play outside and move to the slot if needed. He didn’t play in the slot at all in Tennessee, but he did it consistently with the Chiefs.

Sneed’s move to Tennessee didn’t go as expected. He was cut two years into his four-year contract and dealt with injuries. His production has dropped as he hasn’t recorded an interception in two years. This isn’t to say that Sneed should start for the Rams defense, but as an experienced depth piece with some versatility and familiarity with McDuffie and Watson, he makes some sense.