Rams Have One Ace Up Their Sleeve For the 2026 Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team always looking for a deal, and with some patience, a valuable move is likely to present itself.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer outlines the current situation in Pittsburgh.

"I don’t think panic is the right word—but the Steelers do have a lot of age on their roster, and that’s without Aaron Rodgers as part of the equation (yet)," stated Breer. "T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey will turn 32 this year, Cam Heyward will be 37 in May, and their big additions are a corner, who will be 30 (Jamel Dean), and a receiver, who will be 29 (Michael Pittman Jr.) in October, and a running back going into his seventh season (Rico Dowdle). It’ll be interesting to see how all that looks in December or so."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If Mike McCarthy is unable to maintain the success Mike Tomlin held onto for the last decade of his career, either through the will of the roster or the ambitions of the organization, the Steelers might have a midseason fire sale that should serve as the critical ace in the hole the Rams need for a landscape-changing move in 2026. Here's why.

Why The Situation With The Steelers Benefits the Rams

The Rams were already engaged in talks for A.J. Brown, signaling the franchise's willingness to make a deal. The Rams also have championship ambitions in 2026 and their Super Bowl trips in 2018 and 2021 were spurred on by midseason trades for Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller respectively.

If the Steelers fail to be competitive near the deadline, based on what Breer has to say, we could see a massive defensive exodus as the franchise looks to enter a new era after executing moves for wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr and D.K. Metcalf in recent years.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While Heyward could be an option, the realistic moves would be for Watt or Ramsey. Watt would be the veteran pass rusher who should turn pressures into sacks, as long as his health allows for it and Ramsey already won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and his new role as an interior defensive back could be the final piece to take the secondary from promising to elite.

The Steelers have structured Watt's and Ramsey's contracts to be somewhat movable, so the Rams could make a move work financially as long as there's willingness from the player. If the Rams are viewing this situation through the same lens I am, that will likely end trade pursuits for this offseason.