The most underrated offseason move the Rams made is clear

The Los Angeles Rams have been back to making splashy moves in the offseason. With the team’s top priority being rebuilding the secondary, their two biggest moves were trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson in free agency.

While the Rams didn’t improve their roster significantly in the draft, this is still a Super Bowl team. General manager Les Snead has added depth across the roster. However, there is one decision that the Rams made this offseason that stands out as being underrated. That move was re-signing safety Kam Curl.

When the Rams entered the offseason, it was unclear whether or not they would be able to bring Curl back. The front office typically hasn’t paid safeties and they just extended Quentin Lake late in the season. It seemed unlikely that the Rams would pay two safeties at a premium price.

However, right before free agency officially started, the Rams signed Curl to a three-year, $36 million contract. Retaining Curl allowed the Rams to keep the safety trio of Curl, Lake, and Kam Kinchens together in a ‘win now’ type season.

After Curl was signed in 2024, he didn’t have the first season in Los Angeles that some expected. That’s not to say he had a bad year, but he had the fewest tackles in a season of his career.

With that said, Curl had a career year in 2025. He led the Rams in tackles with 107 and had two interceptions during the regular season. The Rams were 5-0 when Curl had 10 or more tackles in a game. It was Curl’s interception against the Chicago Bears in the playoffs that gave the Rams the ball back in overtime and helped save the game.

Curl was arguably one of the NFL’s best tackling safeties and had the impact that many were hoping for the season prior. Following Curl’s interception in the playoffs against the Bears, Lake advocated to bring him back.

If the Rams were going to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2026, it was going to be crucial to keep the safety group together. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula has played three safeties on the field as much as any defense in the NFL. While the cornerbacks may have struggled, the safety group was the strength of the Rams defense. Curl’s versatility and physical play style were a big part of that.

Trading for McDuffie and signing Watson will take the headlines for the Rams defense.. However, the team re-signing Curl was very underrated and arguably one of the more important moves that the Rams made.

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