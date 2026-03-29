3 Edge Rushers Rams Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

One of the strengths of the Los Angeles Rams defense is their pass rush. Built through the NFL Draft instead of free agency or the trade market, the Rams have two viciously talented edge rushers in former first-round pick Jared Verse and third-round selection Byron Young, in addition to second-year player Josaiah Stewart.

However, Young will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Rams are seemingly set at outside linebacker for next season, but long-term, it could be a concern, especially if Young finds a bigger payday next offseason (unless general manager Les Snead and Young's agent, Jason Bernstein, can secure an extension this summer).

With that in mind, let's look at three potential third-day edge rushers whom the Rams could target late in the NFL Draft.

Anthony Lucas, USC Trojans

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lucas was once a former standout high school recruit who joined a loaded Texas A&M recruiting class. However, he later transferred to USC, where he became a key pass rusher on one of the more stout Trojan defenses seen in the last 10 years. Lucas is a long defender at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds with an incredible 85-inch wingspan.

The long arm for Lucas is put to good use, paired with a bull rush and a cross-chop to win as a pass rusher while using heavy hands and his long limbs to set the edge and stack blockers at the point of attack. Keep an eye out for Lucas as a potential local collegiate target.

Keyron Crawford, Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during Auburn football pro day at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford was the other standout edge rusher with Keldric Faulk at Auburn, earning himself a spot at the Senior Bowl, where he shone as a highlight rusher from the all-star game. Crawford isn't going to win with pure power, and he is an undersized defender, but similar to Stewart, he offers quality athleticism, an array of pass rush moves, and flexibility to consistently win the edge as a rush specialist.

Max Llewellyn, Iowa Hawkeyes

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (DL49) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Llewellyn is an online draft community favorite with a great understanding of setting up his pass rush moves, whether for his go-to swim or a long arm. He's an effective run defender who can slip by blocks and make plays behind the line of scrimmage while playing with ample speed and quickness off the edge. There are plenty of pass rushers the Rams could target on the third day of the draft, with Llewellyn being one of them.