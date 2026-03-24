The Rams' 3 Most Winnable Games in 2026
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The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, and they had plenty of chances to be even better than they were. The one seed was well within reach for them in the NFC, but their losses piled up too high to compete with the Seattle Seahawks.
All of their losses were by one score, and if any of those games had turned out differently, NFL history would've been different. Sean McVay has made it a point for them to start the year off strong so they have something to fall back on if they find themselves in a mid-season slump. Which of their opponents shouldn't give them much trouble in 2026?
Well Within Reach
The Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, in what should be a big blowout by Los Angeles. I don't want to discredit all the Raiders have done in free agency to improve their team, but this game will come down to whether Fernando Mendoza has what it takes to beat a Super Bowl contender in his rookie season.
They have defensive weapons of their own that can make the Rams beat themselves, but I still believe their secondary is too inexperienced to contain Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for long. Although Maxx Crosby's return makes their defensive line something to look out for, I don't think they have what it takes to keep up with the Rams.
Another game played on the road will be against the Washington Commanders, and timing is key for this matchup. Jayden Daniels is the real deal when he's on the field, but his second season showed he has durability issues.
He's also entering a new offensive system that isn't going to be as friendly as the one he enjoyed in his incredible rookie year. As well, the Rams have a new and improved secondary. Outside of Terry McLaurin, this Commanders receiving group is largely unproven and will have a hard time finding separation.
I know divisional games are always competitive, but it's hard to look at the Arizona Cardinals as threats in the NFC West. The Kyler Murray experiment in Arizona is over, and I don't think Jacoby Brissett has what it takes to face Stafford in a quarterback duel and come out on top.
The Cardinals' greatest strength on offense is their pass catchers. Neither Trey McBride nor Marvin Harrison Jr. has the star power to overcome the rest of the team's weaknesses.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.