The Rams' 3 Most Winnable Games in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, and they had plenty of chances to be even better than they were. The one seed was well within reach for them in the NFC, but their losses piled up too high to compete with the Seattle Seahawks.

All of their losses were by one score, and if any of those games had turned out differently, NFL history would've been different. Sean McVay has made it a point for them to start the year off strong so they have something to fall back on if they find themselves in a mid-season slump. Which of their opponents shouldn't give them much trouble in 2026?

Well Within Reach

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, in what should be a big blowout by Los Angeles. I don't want to discredit all the Raiders have done in free agency to improve their team, but this game will come down to whether Fernando Mendoza has what it takes to beat a Super Bowl contender in his rookie season.

They have defensive weapons of their own that can make the Rams beat themselves, but I still believe their secondary is too inexperienced to contain Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for long. Although Maxx Crosby's return makes their defensive line something to look out for, I don't think they have what it takes to keep up with the Rams.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Another game played on the road will be against the Washington Commanders, and timing is key for this matchup. Jayden Daniels is the real deal when he's on the field, but his second season showed he has durability issues.

He's also entering a new offensive system that isn't going to be as friendly as the one he enjoyed in his incredible rookie year. As well, the Rams have a new and improved secondary. Outside of Terry McLaurin, this Commanders receiving group is largely unproven and will have a hard time finding separation.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

I know divisional games are always competitive, but it's hard to look at the Arizona Cardinals as threats in the NFC West. The Kyler Murray experiment in Arizona is over, and I don't think Jacoby Brissett has what it takes to face Stafford in a quarterback duel and come out on top.

The Cardinals' greatest strength on offense is their pass catchers. Neither Trey McBride nor Marvin Harrison Jr. has the star power to overcome the rest of the team's weaknesses.